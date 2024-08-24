Tell it to SunStar: Second PhilHealth fund transfer fuels indignation among citizens’ groups

Despite massive and growing unrest among citizens’ groups and objections from medical professionals, academics, civil society and grassroots organizations, all of whom represent both direct and indirect contributors of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Finance Secretary Ralph Recto affirmed that the second tranche of fund transfer from PhilHealth to the Bureau of Treasury, amounting to P10 billion, proceeded as scheduled August 21, sparking further public dissent.

Last August 20, a citizens’ unity statement was sent to Malacañang, asking President Marcos to stop the remittance of the second tranche. It was signed by a total of 2,242 signatories representing 149 organizations and 2,093 individuals from all over the country. The broad-based citizens’ groups were also united against the diversion of the first tranche from PhilHealth, amounting to P89.9 billion which was transferred last May 10, 2024.

In their statement, they explained that PhilHealth funds are generally paid for by membership contributions and indirect taxes from alcohol and sweetened beverages collected from the Filipino people. A significant portion of these indirect taxes have been legally earmarked for PhilHealth. As such, diverting PhilHealth funds is both illegal and immoral in light of the fact that out-of-pocket spending for health is as high as 45 percent, underscoring the need to further expand health coverage, especially for the poor and socially excluded groups.

In the cover letter addressed to President Marcos, which accompanied the statement, the citizens expounded on the concept of social health insurance which PhilHealth is mandated to provide to Filipinos, guided by the principle of social solidarity. This solidarity means sharing resources and risks among the people and everyone contributes to providing financial protection in health, ensuring that the young are supporting the old, the healthy are supporting the sick, those who are earning more are supporting the poor and the vulnerable sectors of the population.

With this, they demanded that PhilHealth funds stay within PhilHealth so that the funds can be used to immediately expand benefit packages and provide outpatient and inpatient services, from primary to tertiary levels, to decrease out-of-pocket spending and improve the overall health and well-being of every Filipino.

“We believe that the buck stops with you, Mr. President. We trust that you will heed our people’s clamor. It is you we look to, rather than your subalterns, to provide strategic consideration and decisive action on this urgent concern,” a letter to President Marcos read. Unfortunately, their clamor remained unheeded by the President.

Meanwhile, the unity statement continues to resonate with Filipinos nationwide, amplifying the call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to immediately stop future transfers, which are scheduled in October and November 2024, and return the P30 billion that was already remitted to the National Treasury.