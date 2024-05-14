Tell it to SunStar: Securing allies’ assistance

What China is doing in our West Philippine Sea and EEZ are BLOCKADES, not mere aggressive and dangerous maneuvers.

These blockades call for continuing multinational naval action to ensure freedom of navigation.

We and other countries should stop calling the South China Sea, the South China Sea because that supports the debunked, discredited, and dismissed assertion of the now 10-Dash Line of China.

What we need are multinational naval patrols in the international waters beyond our 12 nautical miles of territorial waters.

We need the multinational patrols because we do not have enough ships to protect our waters, similar to those patrols in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

If our allies cannot do the patrols, we need more ships of our own.

Let us try to acquire ships from Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Europe, in addition to the military aid from the United States.

We need Edca (Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement)-like agreements for military assistance, as well as grants and technical assistance.