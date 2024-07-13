Tell it to SunStar: Security of President not a laughing matter

I appreciate Vice President Sara Duterte’s humor when she said, “I am appointing myself as the Designated Survivor” when she said she is not attending the joint session of Congress for the third State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

However, given current political tensions, such a joke is not in good taste because the security of the President of the Philippines is not a joking or laughing matter. Great care is taken to ensure the security of the President, especially during the Sona.

Strictly speaking, Vice President Sara Duterte does not have that appointing power for a designated survivor because it is the 1987 Constitution that designates the Vice as the first next in line to succeed the President.

To be specific, the two paragraphs of Section 8 of Article VII of the Constitution provides for the succession to the President and to the Acting President. The second paragraph gives Congress the mandate to produce an enabling law for the Acting President situation.

I happen to have a nearly finished Designated Survivor bill, the details of which I can disclose when it is filed.