Tell it to SunStar: Seeking intervention

This letter is addressed to Rev. Father Paul Boedhie Kleden, SVD, superior general of the Society of the Divine Word General Motherhouse:

Dear Father,

We dare to come for you for help. Please take a look at our desperate situation and encourage your confreres in Cebu, Philippines to please dialogue with us.

We are beneficiaries of a social housing project started in 2005 under the Bethlehem Development Foundation. The project administration is now under the Justice of Peace and Integrity of Creation with Fr. Bag-ao, SVD, as its director.

The original arrangement was “Land: Rent free for the 1st to 15th year of occupancy. Option to purchase on the 11th year. If not exercised, rent to charge on the 16th for a reasonable amount, say 20th of the monthly amortization of the housing unit.” But now for reasons that is not clear to us despite our legally binding Lease Purchase Agreement, we are now threatened with eviction.

Please help us to dialogue with your confreres. It is not clear to us what are the grievances of the SVD, particularly what did we wrong that cannot be corrected and forgiven.

Our dream that our right to security of tenure is respected, that harmony in our community is restored and that San Pio Village is a model Christian community with Fr. Bag-ao as our good shepherd.

We now cry to you and the Almighty for help. We are now in the midst of a novena for St. Jude. We do hope and pray that he will send you to give us hope in our seemingly hopeless case.