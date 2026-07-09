Tell it to SunStar: Senate voting rule favors Sara Duterte

By Bagong Alyansang Makabayan

We, the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, express grave concern over the Senate impeachment court’s decision to retain the 16-vote threshold for conviction while allowing Senators Jinggoy Estrada, Rodante Marcoleta and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to vote on the verdict despite not being able to fully participate in the impeachment trial.

This ruling violates the basic principles of fairness and due process. It gives the respondent an undue advantage while undermining the credibility and integrity of the impeachment proceedings.

An impeachment trial is a constitutional proceeding where senator-judges are duty-bound to hear the evidence, observe the demeanor of witnesses, question them, examine the evidence, participate in discussions on legal and factual issues, and render an informed judgment based on these.

Senators Estrada, Marcoleta and dela Rosa will not be able to perform these essential functions. They will miss the presentation of evidence, will be unable to personally hear and question witnesses, and will not take part in all the proceedings leading to the court’s final judgment. Yet their votes will carry the same weight as other senator-judges who faithfully discharged their constitutional responsibilities throughout the trial. This is plainly unjust.

Justice requires not only impartiality but informed judgment. A court that allows judges who did not fully hear a case to decide its outcome compromises the integrity of its own verdict. Worse, the inevitable consequence is to make conviction more difficult and to tilt the trial in favor of Vice President Sara Duterte.

This unfortunate ruling reinforces the public perception that the impeachment process is being manipulated by competing factions of the ruling elite for their own political interests. While the Marcos and Duterte camps continue their bitter struggle for power, the Filipino people demand something far more fundamental: genuine accountability for all corrupt and abusive public officials, regardless of political affiliation.

The Senate impeachment court should immediately reconsider its ruling. Only senator-judges who have fully participated in the trial should be allowed to vote on the verdict.

The Filipino people deserve an impeachment trial that is fair, transparent, and credible. Any rule that diminishes the integrity of the proceedings weakens the search for accountability. The public will closely watch every step of this trial and will hold accountable those who undermine the search for truth and justice.