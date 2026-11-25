By Sen. Panfilo Lacson

(Editor’s note: This media release was revised into a first-person narrative.)

On Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, I urged both my fellow lawmakers and the government’s economic team to shift the 2027 budget’s priorities away from misplaced spending items — such as multipurpose buildings and fragmented ayuda programs — and toward growth-oriented projects to help revive our country’s sluggish economy.

During my interpellation on the 2027 budget bill, I pointed out that a properly crafted budget holds the answer to stimulating our economy, whose growth indicators have fallen far below initial government projections.

“With regard sa economic shortfall compared to our neighboring Asean counterparts, is it not because government spending priorities are misplaced? Bakit sa multi-purpose buildings tayo nag-i-invest, bakit sa ayuda tayo nag-i-invest? Bakit hindi sa growth-oriented programs, activities and projects? Kaya budget pa rin ang sagot,” I asked the chamber.

Over the weekend, I had already called out several patronage or “papogi” spending items in the budget bill, including fragmented ayudas and 3,950 multipurpose buildings (MPBs) that are separate from the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) Financial Assistance to local government units (LGU) subprogram.

I cited at least one MPB project in Barangay Poblacion, Basista, Pangasinan, that my team personally visited. The rehabilitation of that town hall had already been funded under the 2025 and 2026 General Appropriations Acts, yet it appears there are still funding allocations for the “construction” of the exact same project this year, and for 2027 as well.

On the other hand, I questioned why ayuda programs such as the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (Maifip) cannot simply be subsumed under the Universal Health Care (UHC) program. I noted that under Maifip, medical inflation rises to 50 percent — as indicated by budget advocacy groups that attended the Senate Finance Committee hearing last Oct. 26.

“Mayroon tayong UHC Act, PhilHealth. Bakit bubukod tayo ng Maifip? Alam natin Maifip is patronage-sponsored, hindi ito needs-based,” I emphasized.

I also lamented that UHC implementation had regressed from the medium level, covering selected barangays, down to the low level, limited only to pilot barangays, due to inadequate funding. “Why don’t we just fully fund the UHC?” I asked. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Jose Victor “JV” Ejercito, the principal sponsor of the UHC Act, agreed with me, stating that if there is a person in the hall who would agree with my point, it is him. However, when he explained that the government was working toward fully implementing UHC through a gradual two-year “transition,” I questioned how this could possibly be sustained if Maifip continues to receive increasing allocations.

I also challenged the economic managers present during our budget deliberations to work with Congress in redirecting public funds toward investments that will genuinely generate economic growth.

“What do we do, mga economic managers? What do we need to do together, not just the executive, Senate or Congress? Anong magagawa to save this country? Tanggalin na muna natin mga ayuda, tanggalin natin ang hindi growth-oriented investment sa budget,” I told them.

Meanwhile, I pushed for a bigger allocation for the Growth Equity Fund (GEF), which is distributed to fourth- and fifth-class municipalities, after noting it was slashed from the National Expenditure Program (NEP). While the NEP and the House version of the budget bill allocated P10.3 billion for the GEF, the Senate version cut it down to P8.7 billion.

The GEF is part of the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), which had P58.532 billion under the NEP, was increased to P62.623 billion under the House version, and was trimmed to P61.023 billion in the Senate version. Yet, I noted that the Financial Assistance to LGUs (local government units) (Falgu) — another component of the LGSF — was increased from P37.492 billion in the NEP to P41.583 billion in both the House and Senate versions. As I pointed out, Falgu is a lump sum appropriation that provides funding for MPBs.

“If I may suggest at the proper time, bigyan natin ng mas malaking pondo ang GEF kasi ito mag-e-equalize ng inequitable distribution ng biyaya,” I concluded.