Tell it to SunStar: Shiminet, shiminet on the wall; a misused VP hanging tall

The Vice President is a position that does not follow any relevance at all. From the pages of the 1987 Constitution, its main role is to fill the potential vacancy left by the President’s incapacity to exercise his duties or untimely death. As such, the one who holds the post can do whatever they please to answer their surmises in getting themselves productive while in power.

That exercise rings true to those who have held the role. Some of them were fortunate enough to sit as part of a winning president’s cabinet, as in the case of Erap, GMA, Jojo Binay, and Leni. Others would play fiscalizers to keep the government in check, such as Diosdado Macapagal and Doy Laurel. Post-EDSA, Noli de Castro was met with luck; a winning tandem that he coupled with his loyalty to the sitting president amidst a brewing political storm.

Sara, on the other hand, blew her horns for all the reasons she could only muster.

Winning the elections by 32 million votes, she ascended into the post as part of the UniTeam ticket with then-candidate Bongbong Marcos as president. Initially wanting to seek the Defense, presumably to amplify his pa’s “war” against Duterte critics by means of ‘red-tagging’, she was given the Education portfolio weeks after her win. It was an ok condition of sorts. Given her lack of educative experience, it was intuitive of her to use her parental instincts and knowledge to serve the children by providing quality education.

She was serving her capacity in her own way. Faithfully, she stayed in her role to keep her allegiance with the administration despite of their policy differences. However, the winds changed when former President Digong blurted out his rant towards the president and his supposed incompetence and drug use. The Hakbang rally gave her the vehicle of sorts to break away with an administration she worked to help keep their tide in their favor.

June of this year, amidst political differences, Sara decided to exit her cabinet post. Her exit came at a time after a recent PISA report that showed the Philippines lagging in creative thinking. Until the very end, however, she was mum on stating the reasons why she left the administration.

While on her way out of the cabinet, she again blurted out her senselessness of becoming the “designated survivor” through her non-attendance to the Sona. Once again, she provided no exact details to why she decided to hide herself from Congress’ cheers. Yet, she assured reporters that she will be watching BBM’s yearly address online.

Well, that was the prevailing statement…until the day of the Sona.

Furthermore, her acts of defiance to Congressional powers through her non-cooperation with the budget hearings, as well her defense to the now-detained Pastor Apollo Quiboloy despite of his grave crimes allowed her to put herself on the fringes of the once-popular UniTeam. Though this provided her opportunity to regroup her base from her loyal followers, she allowed herself to become the subject of intense ridicule and scrutiny from the people who have doubted her capacity. I, for one, couldn’t blame them to poke fun and question her extreme misuse and secrecy during her current term.

Is Sara trying to brew something out from her bean bag? Fanning the flames of them and their allies becoming the new “opposition” against the Marcos Jr. rule?

Shiminet, shiminet on the wall; we have a misused VP hanging tall.