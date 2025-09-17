Tell it to SunStar: Should the House speaker step down?

By Jhon Mark Cosico

As the ongoing issues of kickback allegations and budget insertions unfold, silence becomes the most brutal response. Martin Romualdez has been House speaker since the opening of the 19th Congress, and he has managed to maintain his position up until now in the 20th Congress. That shows he may have the capability to hold the role. But the real question is: why are there budget anomalies, and why did he remain silent until he was directly called out?

Let’s start with the budget insertion anomalies. A graft case was filed with the Ombudsman accusing Romualdez and other House leaders of falsifying documents and making questionable insertions in the 2025 national budget — reportedly about P241 billion. Why did he approve the 2025 budget without thoroughly reviewing it? Reports say there were blank items and dubious insertions, including funds added even after the budget was approved. Romualdez denied personally authorizing these insertions, arguing that Congress’ role is only to propose and approve the budget, while agencies like the Department of Public Works and Highways handle spending. But this reasoning falls short. Such anomalies could not have happened without the Speaker’s knowledge, especially since he holds the most power in the lower house. Giving reasons is not enough if no action is taken to fix the system.

Now to the latest controversy — the kickback allegations in flood control projects. The Discayas testified before the Senate’s Blue Ribbon Committee that at least 17 congressmen, including Romualdez, were involved. Once again, Romualdez denied the accusations, calling them “lies and malicious name-dropping” meant to destroy his reputation. But, Mr. Speaker, why cling to a reputation already in ruins, when the real issue is not your name but the future of the Filipino people? The allegations involve overpriced projects, ghost projects, and substandard work. Why stay quiet about these issues until your name was dragged into them? Furthermore, while there was a motion to suspend Romualdez and other House leaders, the Ombudsman denied it, citing a lack of merit and authority to suspend members of Congress.

So who really is at fault? Who do we hold accountable? If the Speaker cannot take decisive action on these serious issues, then perhaps he should step down. Because at the end of the day, what’s at stake here are not just reputations, but the lives and dignity of the Filipino people who continue to fight for fairness and equality. Does he have the will to put the people above his position?