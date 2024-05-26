Tell it to SunStar: Shouldn’t people in the world care about the Trump trial?

It has become a daily routine for me: wake up, perform my morning rituals, proceed to the living room, settle on the sofa in front of the television, and tune in to the news channel.

The daily coverage of the Donald Trump trial has been dominating TV channels in the USA since the US Department of Justice commenced prosecuting cases against him following his defeat in the 2020 re-election bid.

As an immigrant who has become an American citizen, I recall my oath-taking ceremony in 2016, where I pledged allegiance to the flag of the United States and its constitution. I believe I owe my adopted country a sense of duty to know, closely follow and obey its laws and rules. This obligation blends with my feelings and a sense of responsibility towards my adopted homeland.

Currently, the focus in the US revolves around the upcoming national elections in November, where citizens will choose the next president. Incumbent Joe Biden seeks a second term, while Trump vies for reelection, claiming the previous election was stolen, despite evidence to the contrary. His contentious actions surrounding these claims have landed him in legal trouble.

Trump faces multiple cases across various jurisdictions, with one conviction in a New York civil court. His name has become synonymous with scandal, reflecting his questionable behavior detailed in testimonies and headlines.

Initially, I questioned why I should care about this public figure’s daily news. However, upon reflection, there are compelling reasons to pay close attention. The very survival of America’s democratic institutions is at stake in this election. With that, a ripple effect could happen and affect the international community as America is unquestionably, supposed to be a towering leading figure of a country, in the free world.

For over 200 years, the institutions that make the democratic machineries in America work, have stood steadfast and have enabled individuals, regardless of background, to pursue prosperous and peaceful lives. At the center of it all is law and order and by it, the reliability in the dispensation of justice and equity in the land and its people.

Trump’s rhetoric and actions pose a direct threat to democracy, openly expressing desires to wield dictatorial power. While some support him, many are misled, particularly by his manipulation of divisive issues like abortion and gun control.

With the election approaching and Trump’s legal maneuvers delaying trial outcomes, voters risk making decisions without crucial judicial resolutions. The judiciary’s ability to expedite these cases is vital for informed voting.

Amidst the fervent support of Trump’s loyal base, others have the opportunity to reassess his character and consider the realities revealed by ongoing judicial processes. Public perception, influenced by polling data, may evolve as individuals confront the truth about Trump’s character and actions.

Imperatively, the Trump trial demands our attention not merely as a spectacle but as a critical juncture for the future of American democracy and the world at large. Ignoring it risks undermining the very foundations upon which the society of freedom-loving people in the world stands.

About the writer:

Alenn Nidea lives in New York City. An attorney admitted to practice in all judicial levels of the Judicial Department of the Philippines, he is a legal professional and is admitted and registered as a foreign legal consultant in the Second Judicial Appellate Jurisdiction in the state of New York. He has been a resident in New York City for the past 18 years having moved into the US in 2006.