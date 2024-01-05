Tell it to SunStar: ‘Shut up and face the music!’

In a statement issued Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, we challenged Sen. Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa to face the consequences of his involvement in the previous administration’s war on drugs.

The senator recently called for the deportation of investigators from the International Criminal Court (ICC) if the Philippine government “did not authorize their entry.” Akbayan Party called out his evasiveness as an act of cowardice and hypocrisy.

Ang dami mo namang daldal, senator. Dati sabi mo wala kang tinatago. Sinabi mo sa mga tumutuligsa sa drug war noon na wala silang dapat ikatakot kung wala silang ginagawang mali. Bakit takot kang humarap sa ICC? Face the music.

(You’re so full of talk, senator. In the past, you said you had nothing to hide. You told critics of the drug war then that they had nothing to fear if they weren’t doing anything wrong. So why are you afraid to face the ICC?)

Senator dela Rosa was the first chief of the Philippine National Police during President Rodrigo Duterte’s “War on Drugs,” a campaign that killed tens of thousands of Filipinos — many coming from the poor and marginalized.

In 2019, dela Rosa openly challenged critics to “cut off his head” if it could be proven that the killings were state-sponsored.

Those who kill the poor are those who should be deported.

Ang dapat na pinapalayas sa bansa ay yung mga pumapatay sa mahihirap na Pilipino, hindi ‘yung mga taong naghahanap ng hustisya at katotohanan (and not those who are seeking justice and trying to ferret out the truth).