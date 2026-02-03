Tell it to SunStar: Sidewalks are for people, not cars

By John Carlo Montes

The newly expanded sidewalks along Osmeña Blvd. were supposed to be a triumph for pedestrian mobility. With tactile pavements for the visually impaired and wider paths to complement the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project, the “Queen City” finally seemed to be prioritizing people over engines. Yet, a quick walk from the corner of Uytengsu St. to the Abellana National School reveals a frustrating reality: the sidewalk has become a free-for-all garage.

Despite City Ordinance 801 and recent council resolutions calling for stricter enforcement, the “culture of convenience” persists. Motorcycles and SUVs routinely block the tactile blocks, forcing pedestrians — including students and the disabled — to risk their lives by stepping into the narrowing roadway.

This is more than a minor inconvenience; it is a blatant disregard for the Cebu City Government’s multi-billion peso investment in urban renewal. If the Cebu City Transportation Office and local police (Police Regional Office 7) cannot keep their own front doors clear of illegal parkers, what hope is there for the rest of the boulevard?

We don’t need more “mindful parking” appeals. We need consistent clamping, towing and the political will to prove that the road belongs to the public, not just those with a set of keys.