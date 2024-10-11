Tell it to SunStar: Silence in the season of politics: A civil servant’s dilemma

Sabi ni Boss, tahimik lang tayo sa eleksyon. Baka pag-initan tayo.” (Boss said, let’s stay quiet during the election. We might get targeted.) This common refrain echoes through government offices across the country every campaign season, as civil servants are reminded of their delicate position. Under Article IX(B), Section 2, Paragraph 4 of the 1987 Constitution, public employees, regardless of their employment status — whether permanent, temporary, or casual — are strictly prohibited from engaging in partisan political activities. The law extends to members of the armed forces, police, and even career officers temporarily holding political positions. Employees on leave are not exempt either. The rules are clear: civil servants must stay out of the political arena.

A significant regulation reinforcing this mandate is the Civil Service Commission-Commission on Elections (Comelec) Joint Circular 1, series of 2016. Promulgated on March 29, 2016, it underscores the legal consequences for civil servants caught participating in partisan politics. The penalties are severe, ranging from suspension to outright dismissal from government service, with the possibility of losing eligibility for future positions. It sends a strong message — stay silent, or risk losing your career.

However, this raises a tough question: if civil servants are expected to serve the people, does silence mean failing to hold elected officials accountable? Are they simply to observe in quiet, even when leaders fall short of their responsibilities?

It’s important to note that while the law imposes limitations, it does not completely gag civil servants. They are still allowed to vote, discuss political issues, and express their views on candidates or political parties. In Dario vs. Mison, G.R 81954 (1989), the Supreme Court clarified that civil servants, as private citizens, may express political opinions but cannot engage in active campaigning. Similarly, Quinto v. Comelec G.R. 189698 (2009) reinforced this, stating that while public employees can share their political views, they cannot publicly endorse candidates or participate in partisan activities.

So, where does this leave civil servants who wish to speak out on matters of governance? The answer lies in striking a balance. They must navigate the thin line between exercising their right to free expression and adhering to the limitations imposed by the law. They can engage in discussions about pressing issues affecting their communities, but they must refrain from taking a side in the electoral battle.

The Panunumpa ng Lingkod-Bayan, the oath of public servants, reminds them of their duty to serve with integrity, without bias, and to expose corruption using the right and legal channels. As civil servants, their voice is not entirely silenced — it just requires careful use.

In a world where political discussions can be as heated as they are necessary, civil servants have a voice. The challenge is knowing when and how to use it. After all, as one slogan from a popular Philippine TV station in early 2010’s once said, “Talk and be heard.” For government employees, it’s not about staying silent — it’s about speaking responsibly, within the bounds of the law.