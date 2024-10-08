Tell it to SunStar: Social cancer in the Philippines

Social cancer pertains to deeply entrenched societal issues that significantly impact the overall well-being of a community or society, encompassing economic, political, cultural, and social dimensions, thereby creating substantial impediments to progress, development, and social justice.

In Jose Rizal’s literary work “El Filibusterismo,” the “cancer of society” symbolizes the prevalent corruption and injustices within Philippine society during the Spanish colonial period.

The novel exposes the abuses perpetuated by the Spanish colonial government, the friars, and the affluent families, resulting in the exploitation and oppression of the impoverished and marginalized Filipinos.

Rizal’s opus critically examines the social, political, and economic systems that sustain inequality and injustice, advocating the necessity for social reforms and revolution.

These issues persist in contemporary times, exemplified by:

1. Corruption -- the misappropriation of power and resources for personal gain, particularly rampant within governmental and business sectors, evident in the perpetuation of nepotism and political dynasties despite constitutional prohibition within the Philippine political system.

2. Poverty -- a substantial proportion of the populace resides below the poverty line, encountering limited access to essential resources such as food, water, and healthcare, primarily attributable to the meager earning capacity of the underprivileged and their constrained access to gainful employment. This issue correlates with poor governance, corruption, and a political landscape dominated by political dynasties.

3. Inequality -- pronounced disparities exist between the affluent and the impoverished, with marginalized groups, including indigenous peoples and women, confronting discrimination and restricted opportunities. Disparities in opportunity impinge upon life expectancy and access to fundamental services such as healthcare, education, water, and sanitation, encumbering human rights through discrimination, maltreatment, and lack of access to justice.

4. Crime and Violence -- elevated levels of criminal activities, encompassing drug-related offenses, abductions, and homicides, contribute to a moderately high incidence of crime, violence, and terrorism within the nation. In 2021, the country ranked within the bottom five in the order and security index across the region, with poverty and limited educational opportunities tempting certain Filipinos toward criminal activities.

5. Environmental Degradation -- despite the Philippines housing some of the world’s most diverse ecosystems, these ecosystems face pollution, deforestation, and climate change peril. Notably, from 2013 to 2021, 72 percent of tree cover loss in the Philippines occurred within natural forests, engendering amplified poverty, overpopulation, famine, climatic extremities, species depletion and acute and chronic medical afflictions. The resolution of these issues necessitates sustainable practices, waste management, conservation endeavors, renewable energy, and extensive environmental education.

These social cancer issues attributed to Filipino governance, substantially impact the Philippines’ development and progress, necessitating a comprehensive and sustained effort across all sectors of society to address them effectively.