Tell it to SunStar: Solutions to climate change need scaling up

As climate impacts intensify across the globe, there is a need for “scaled-up” actions designed to help vulnerable communities adapt to the climate crisis.

We lament the “slow” global action to save the planet from multiple climate hazards.

There is no question that solutions to the climate emergency must be urgently scaled up and improved in their implementation.

There is a need for increased funding and implementation of action to support the most vulnerable nations, including the Philippines, in dealing with the climate crisis.

But a funding facility alone is not enough to deal with the climate emergency.

Scientists have said that human emissions of greenhouse gases—primarily from burning fossil fuels—are the cause of global warming.

Without directly dealing with the source of the problem, other actions would only temporarily alleviate adverse effects.

There is a need to fully implement previous agreements to keep global warming below 1.5 degree Celsius.

This can only be achieved through a just transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

We appeal to the Vatican to host a gathering of representatives from dioceses, parishes, faith-based organizations, and other stakeholders as a consultative mechanism to strengthen its climate positions.

This interconnectedness exists within all of creation and gives inherent dignity and value to every being, which must be protected and upheld by all nations and individuals.

(Officials of the Caritas Philippines headed by their chairman, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, took part in the commemoration of Yolanda’s 10th anniversary in the province of Leyte, one of the places in the Philippines gravely affected by the super typhoon that struck the country on Nov. 8, 2013.)