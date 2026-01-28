Tell it to SunStar: Sorting out our future: Waste-to-energy or waste-of-energy?

By Jen Hershe Alterado, Junior Journo

As a student, I learned many ways to generate energy — from traditional sources like fossil fuels and charcoal to more sustainable alternatives such as hydro, wind, and solar. Yet, one energy source truly caught my attention: waste-to-energy (WTE) facility.

It isn’t magical but practical, one that is used in eco-conscious nations like Japan, Singapore and Sweden. WTE works by incinerating domestic and commercial waste in specialized chambers, converting basura into usable electricity and heat. This reduces landfill volume while complementing other green technologies. So why don’t we apply it here?

The Philippines produces nearly 61,000 metric tons of trash daily, with 22–23 million tons a year ending up in landfills. Cebu alone contributes 1.2 percent, doubling during celebrations like Sinulog. On Jan. 18, 2026, SunStar Cebu reported nearly 1,000 tons collected — twice the usual 500–600. Each ton can generate 500–800 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Imagine what our daily waste could power.

But WTE has another name — incinerator. Under the Clean Air Act of 1999, incinerators are banned. Yet in countries that use WTE, plants are equipped with scrubbers and filters that neutralize harmful emissions. Still, WTE projects remain stalled in Cebu. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival insists local governments cannot adopt such controversial technology without clear DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) regulations.

This “garbage problem” was underscored by the Binaliw Landfill Landslide on Jan. 8, which killed 36 and injured 18. Archival called it an “act of God,” but reports had long warned of foul odor, leachate, pests, slope instability and overcapacity. Critics said enforcement against operator Piwsi (Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc.) was weak.

So I say, “Sir, this was no act of God but of man — warnings ignored, lives lost.” Even at my age, I see how corruption and negligence make tragedies inevitable, fueled by hubris and greed.

But am I saying that WTE is the silver bullet to solve our problem? No, I am not. WTE is promising, but there is one older habit we should have practiced long before — segregation and recycling.

Sweden reformed its waste system and banned landfills, while Singapore enforces recycling and segregation. Even these nations admit burning trash isn’t ideal, as it still produces greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide — a major driver of climate change.

Almost everywhere you go — supermarkets, municipal institutions, even subway stations — you will find separate bins for different types of waste. Failure to comply is met with fines.

Here, segregation exists only on paper. Bins labeled “biodegradable,” “non-biodegradable” and “recyclable” often contain mixed trash. We were taught recycling in school, yet lessons remain superficial. In Sweden, waste management is embedded in education and daily life. Why can’t we do the same?

And so once again, this falls to us. Yes, we dream of WTE plants like those in Singapore and Sweden. But without discipline and responsibility, technology alone will not save us. Waste must be seen as a resource, not a burden.