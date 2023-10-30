Tell it to SunStar: Spiritual hunger

Dear pastors, shepherd your flock in such a way that the sheep will hunger for God, crave for His Word and thirst for the Living Water/Holy Spirit (constantly) -- NOT for them to hunger for knowledge, theology, programs, rituals, hype, fun, entertainment and religiosity -- and for always “feeling good” brought about by sweet talks, pampering, and “logo” methods/schemes (senselessly).

Let them get excited and look forward to meeting God, hearing from Him and experiencing His mighty power each time they will go to church or the Church -- NOT to meeting people, hearing from “motivational speakers/teachers” and experiencing barren religion or “logo” -- dutifully, mechanically, piously, vainly.

Do more than making parishioners “feel good” and learned. Make them feel guilty of their sins and be awakened by preaching and thundering against sin (without fear or favor) and leading them to repentance -- for salvation and transformation. A true church has an altar. Make use of it -- for the use it is meant to be.

The sin is sin

Not because God so graciously forgives you of the same sin that you commit over and over again, the sin is not sin. Let it (grace) NOT cause/lead you to be licentious, BUT to GROW ever like Jesus in holy devotion and sanctification -- by seeing God bigger and bigger (each time), magnifying the One who is worthy of all that is without and within you - to be worshipped, adored and served more and more. That is one sure way to “... grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be glory both now and forever! Amen.” - 2 Peter 3:18.

No Christian is perfect, but neither is there a “Christian” who is unholy and unregenerate -- still worldly, have vices, curses, immoral, carnal, adulterous, unspiritual... aktibong dumadalo sa church nang amoy alak at sigarilyo (who actively attends church reeking of alcohol and cigarettes), etc. Alas, small group leaders pa man din, even deacons, church board members, ministry heads, workers, office staff, preachers and pastors/ministers/priests/bishops.

This is not a sweeping statement for I am speaking on the basis of what I have smelled, observed and witnessed firsthand in and outside the church (many times, among professed Christians) in my 44 years of being saved or a renewed/transformed Christian and follower of Jesus Christ, since 1979. I know what I am talking about because I used to be a chain smoker, gambler and living an immoral life.

“Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost but now I’m found, was blind but now I see.”

Yet, oddly and lamentably, the pulpit is silent and continues to be silent and “sweet” over these church ironies (among believers and leaders) -- that displease and grieve the heart of God Almighty, being done freely, so conveniently and sans remorse.

Too much, nothing

Some preachers talk too much in the pulpit but say nothing of spiritual value, if we would discern.

Everything in their talks seems to be just about religion and doctrinal teachings and dogmas that they hold dearly as a religious group -- affecting and impacting no one (really, truly, spiritually) toward biblical, genuine soul salvation and life transformation/sanctification. Dead and deadening religion.

They preach about the need for people to relate with Jesus Christ in a personal way when in reality they only want people to relate with their group and be supportive and involved in the works of expanding their religion or “logo.”