Tell it to SunStar: Sportsmanship is the medal etched in EJ’s heart

Bagaman dama namin ang lungkot ni EJ Obiena nang makaalpas ang Olympic medal sa kanya sa Paris, dama rin namin ang matinding paghanga kay EJ lalo na’t nang pinalakpakan niya ang nagkampeon na si Armand Duplantis ng Sweden. Nakaukit sa puso ni EJ sa anyong medalya ang sportsmanship na kanyang iuuwi at ituturo sa mga kabataang Pilipinong tumitingla sa kanya.

(Although we feel EJ Obiena’s sadness when the Olympic medal slipped away from him in Paris, we also deeply admire EJ, especially when he applauded the champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden. Engraved in EJ’s heart, in the form of a medal, is the sportsmanship he will bring home and teach to young Filipinos who look up to him.)

EJ Obiena showed us what sportsmanship is, and that is the lesson to be learned from the Olympics men’s pole vault finals.

Sapat ang talento at sportsmanship na ipinamalas ni EJ upang ituring siyang idolo ng mga kabataang Pilipino at ng mga katulad niyang Manileño.

(The talent and sportsmanship displayed by EJ are sufficient for him to be considered an idol by young Filipinos and by fellow Manileños like him.)

Filipino children and teenagers need flesh and blood heroes like Carlos Yulo, EJ Obiena, and every Filipino Olympian, world champion, and national athlete.

Filipino children and teenagers need exemplary individuals to idolize and gain inspiration from.

The Filipino youth need laws, policies, programs, and projects that bring out their talents and aspirations, no matter whatever background and status they come from. Sports can be the way to success and happiness for many children and teenagers.

I add my voice to those of my colleagues here in the House who have called for sports economy policies that will nurture and empower our athletes and produce professionals who work to make our athletes fulfill their Olympic dreams.