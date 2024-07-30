Tell it to SunStar: St. Iggy’s enduring legacy

Many, especially Ateneans and alumni of Jesuit schools, find consolation with St. Ignatius of Loyola, fondly known as “St. Iggy.” His life and teachings remain profoundly relevant today. Born in Spain in 1491, Ignatius had a promising career as a courtier and soldier. When a cannonball struck him -- causing a horrendous fracture to his right leg and damage to his left -- during the Battle of Pamplona in 1521, it radically transformed his life. During his prolonged recovery or long convalescence, Ignatius underwent a spiritual awakening that inspired him to dedicate his life to serving God. He founded the Society of Jesus, known as the Jesuits, and wrote the Spiritual Exercises, a manual for deepening one’s spiritual life.

This July 31, we pay tribute to St. Ignatius, a pioneer in faith and service. His development as a mystic and teacher is evident in his transition from a wounded soldier to a spiritual mentor. Following his injuries, Ignatius experienced a profound conversion, leaving behind his affluent life to pursue a spiritual path. Despite starting his theological studies later in life, he became a priest and devoted himself to serving others. Ignatius is an exemplary model of faith-based service, committed to supporting the underprivileged, the elderly, and the young.

Ignatius often described himself as a “sinner yet called.” Numerous people could relate to his spiritual journey because of his humility and acceptance of his flaws. Ignatius set an example for others by putting others’ needs ahead of his goals. His example inspires us to accept our imperfections while pursuing spiritual development. He thought that by committing to a life of service and introspection, everyone could positively impact society, regardless of their background.

One way to describe St. Iggy’s Ignatian spirituality is “contemplatives in action.” This idea reflects Ignatius’ conviction that genuine spirituality entails both in-depth reflection and hands-on involvement in the world. Through introspection and prayer, His Spiritual Exercises assist people in discovering God’s will for their lives. This discernment process promotes a meaningful life of service by helping people bring their actions into line with their spiritual convictions.

Ignatius recognized how education could mold people into the people they want to be. He thought fostering a world of justice and compassion required educating the next generation. Under his direction, the Jesuit order founded a large number of colleges and universities that still maintain excellent academic standards. With 51,000 teachers and staff educating 857,000 students, there are currently 827 Jesuit schools operating throughout the world. These educational establishments strongly emphasize social justice activism, moral judgment, and critical thinking.

Most Jesuit institutions uphold the fundamental Ignatian spirituality principle that “men and women for and with others.” This principle highlights the significance of solidarity, empathy, and compassion. Ignatius held that selfless service to others is a prerequisite for authentic leadership. This value pushes us to put the community’s needs ahead of our own, especially during difficult times.

Additionally, Ignatius presented the idea of “Magis,” which translates to “more” or “greater.” It inspires people to pursue greatness and never stop pushing themselves to accomplish more for the benefit of society. The goal of Magis is to use one’s abilities and resources to improve society rather than focusing on personal ambition. Ignatius’ emphasis on Magis motivates people to strive for greater standards in both their personal and professional lives.

Ignatius taught that a person’s faith must be demonstrated by their commitment to upholding justice. In his view, spirituality should spur social change and deal with the underlying causes of injustice and suffering. This lesson is especially pertinent in light of our day’s numerous social, economic, and environmental issues. Ignatius encourages us to live a “faith that does justice” by making genuine efforts to make the world more compassionate and just.

People who practice Ignatian spirituality are also encouraged to “see God in all things.” This all-encompassing approach fosters a strong sense of purpose and connection. It encourages people to see the divine presence in relationships, difficulties, and day-to-day experiences. This way of seeing things fosters resilience, thankfulness, and an optimistic attitude.

Ignatius’s spiritual outlook is captured in the “Prayer for Generosity.” The first words are, “Dearest Lord, teach me to be generous.” This prayer, which is worthy of its own column, encourages people to give freely, serve others without expecting anything in return, and take joy in carrying out God’s will. It embodies Ignatius’ conviction that selfless love and service can transform.

Ignatian pedagogy has greatly benefited education. Jesuit educational institutions are renowned for their demanding coursework, focus on critical thinking, and dedication to moral leadership. Graduates of Jesuit universities, colleges, and basic education schools, such as Xaverians, Loyolans, and Ateneans, frequently talk about how much Ignatian values have influenced their personal and professional lives. Their education, ideally speaking, equips them with the skills necessary to be responsible, considerate, and thoughtful leaders.

My 21 years of Ignatian formation at Ateneo de Iloilo have significantly impacted my life. Looking back, I can see how my niece Chelsea Ann, my daughters Parvane Mae and Psyche Mae, and I have all been impacted by Ignatian principles. The virtues of kindness, discernment, and gratitude have been ingrained in them through their Ignatian education. I do not doubt they will carry these ideals into their future endeavors as they consider attending sister Jesuit institutions.

The teachings of St. Ignatius offer a meaningful and purposeful way of living. His focus on change, action, and reflection aids us in navigating the complexities of modern life. As we advance, may we make it our goal to exemplify Ignatian spirituality by embracing social justice, generosity, and thankfulness in everyday life. Following his teachings, we can keep lighting the world on fire with our faith and deeds.

On this St. Ignatius Day, let us reflect on his remarkable legacy. Millions of people, including my family and me, are still motivated to pursue excellence in everything we do by his life and teachings. Ignatian spirituality provides a timeless foundation for leading a purposeful life. As “sinners yet called,” may St. Ignatius inspire us to seek God in everything, have a faith that works for justice, and follow Magis in our day-to-day activities.

The life of St. Ignatius is evidence of the transformational potential of faith and service. His lessons inspire us to prioritize the greater good above our own needs. As we honor his legacy, we reaffirm our daily commitment to living by his principles. In doing so, we pay tribute to St. Iggy and, with God’s grace, continue his mission of spreading justice, compassion and love throughout the world.