Tell it to SunStar: Stand with the poor against corruption

Silence is not an option. Resilience only benefits the exploiters. Patience is no longer an appropriate virtue. Under glaring plunder and corruption, God calls us to rise in defense of the exploited.

The poor suffer, and many people are victimized by extensive and destructive flooding; yet, the powerful and wealthy — the elite few — connive and use the government’s bureaucratic system to amass wealth.

Dynasties wield bureaucratic control and co-opt businesses, contractors, and suppliers, who enrich themselves in a system of unchecked corruption. They arrogantly flaunt their luxurious lifestyles. They show no shame for their deplorably criminal conduct.

Downpours descend on the streets of both the rich and the poor. The rich, whose wealth has been built by robbing public coffers under a mask of “rule of law” are safe, secure, and comfortable. In stark contrast, the anawim, the poor ones, suffer tremendously: their lives disrupted, upturned, and devastated as they are stranded, displaced, or forced to wade through waters that can bring sicknesses, including deadly Leptospirosis. Their houses are submerged and their earthly possessions ruined. Daily wage earners (no work, no pay) endure immediate food insecurity. Many from the toiling majority struggle to make ends meet. The young, old, and sickly are especially vulnerable and suffer tremendously.

The stench of this rot of corruption, a hallmark of bureaucrat capitalism, saturates the halls of power and is evidenced in the lifestyles of ruling elite. Their sins of abuse, lies and wanton graft and corruption are unconscionable.

“Because the poor are plundered and the needy groan, I will now arise,” says the Lord. “I will protect them from those who malign them.” (Psalm 12:5) The rule of law must not be allowed to overcome the reign of God. Bureaucratic capitalism has abuse by the powerful to proliferate under a pretext of the rule of law.

We call on the faithful to discern and exercise their prophetic ministry. Despite a deluge of scandals, we are not confused. Bureaucrat capitalism is embedded in the elite governance and patronage politics long plaguing our country.

Governance by the elite fails to deliver genuine services to the people. Lawmakers who choose corrupt practices also create policies to the advantage of the ruling class. They will weaponize the law to suppress protest and dissent, so that they can continue their business-as-usual robbery of the people’s resources.

Let storms of rage and protest flood the streets as a visible sign of our collective disgust. A settling of things will come when there is accountability.

Together we nurture HOPE! HOPE will always be a threat to corruption and power, because HOPE can ignite resistance and impassion people to fight back. HOPE inspires our participation in the peoples’ actions and clamor for change. Our common HOPE fuels our work for social justice and frames our stand with the poor against corruption.