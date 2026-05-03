Tell it to SunStar: State repression still biggest threat to Philippine media freedom

By National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) marks this year’s World Press Freedom Day with a commitment to continue pushing back against attacks on media freedom.

Under the Marcos Jr. administration, the NUJP recorded 242 incidents of violations to media freedom. Of the total number of attacks, 43 percent were perpetrated by government and state security forces.

Ten journalists have been slain. Although two of these killings have been declared as non-work related by the police, the fact remains that the state has failed to protect journalists and media workers. Perpetrators have not been brought to justice.

In the case of community journalist RJ Ledesma, the Philippine military lied through its teeth claiming that our colleague was a combatant in an attempt to justify the murder.

Another community journalist, Frenchie Mae Cumpio, remains behind bars over trumped-up charges of financing terrorism. Like RJ, Frenchie was also repeatedly red-tagged before she was arrested and detained.

Red-tagging of journalists has persisted, with 39 incidents recorded since June 2016. The Marcos Jr. administration has refused to abolish the National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict, which is notorious for red-tagging, despite calls from two United Nations independent experts and from local and international human rights groups. The Marcos Jr. administration has also chosen to ignore the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling which declares red-tagging as a threat to life, liberty and security.

In other parts of the country, libel and the Data Privacy Act have been the weapons of choice by the powers that be. A woman broadcaster based in Roxas City and another woman journalist in Cagayan de Oro found themselves slapped with cyber libel, with the latter also charged with violations of Data Privacy Act.

In some instances, politicians threatened colleagues with charges of libel and Data Privacy Act, often as a warning against pursuing controversial stories.

Other forms of harassment include surveillance, physical and verbal attacks.

Denial of access to information, cyber attacks in various forms as well as online harassment have continued.

The recommendations from UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan have largely fallen on deaf ears. The Philippine government has failed or refused to do the following:

Undertake drastic measures to stop media killings and bring perpetrators to justice;

• Decriminalize libel;

• Put an end to red-tagging; and

• Enact Freedom of Information Law.

The climate of impunity remains and so, no amount of safety measures would be enough to protect ourselves from harm.

The attacks do not happen in a vacuum. Those in power want the truth to be hidden, obfuscated or distorted for their selfish interests. Journalists resist repression so that we can continue our mission of telling the truth so that the public will be empowered to

take action.

We call on the public to stand with us in defending media freedom and democracy.