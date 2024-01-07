Tell it to SunStar: Stop money laundering among social welfare service providers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is listed among the agencies tasked to solve the anti-money laundering problems that landed the country in the so-called “gray list” of global financial transactions.

What this means is some nongovernmental social welfare service entities (NGOs) are suspected of having financial links to criminal activities.

It is troubling that social welfare services are being used as cover by criminals. That would be a deception of the highest order.

In the House, we will ask the DSWD, in executive session, to outline and detail to Congress what they are doing to fight money laundering and financing of crimes among the institutions the DSWD is mandated to regulate.

We want DSWD to tell what they need from Congress for their anti-money laundering measures. They probably need an office staffed with financial audit and cybercrime specialists. They probably need a database with useful data.