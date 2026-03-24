Tell it to SunStar: Street food vendors under fuel price pressure

By Jarrie Mae N. Montimor, a 3rd Year Political Science student at the University of Cebu-Main Campus

One of the contributors in our community is the street food vendor, providing us with budget-friendly food whilst supporting their families’ basic needs through modest earnings. Even so, they are highly sensitive to external economic challenges, specifically oil and fuel fluctuations that will significantly impact them.

Yesterday, I stopped by my go-to street food stall to grab a bite not far from my home. I greeted Kuya (the vendor) casually with a smile and told him my usual order. Our interaction was simple and routine, and out of the blue, he asked if transportation fares had gone up. When I answered none yet, he composedly replied, “basin sunod semana, mausab na guro,” seemingly saying that fare changes may soon affect their daily lives.

He added that his situation would surely become even tougher in the future due to rising fuel prices. As someone who buys the ingredients and supplies by himself with his own motorcycle, the cost of the gasoline becomes a heavy burden. The income he creates from his business is insufficient to set off his fuel expenses, as his income will immediately be allocated to his family’s basic needs, such as food, medicine, his children’s school expenses and monthly bills. This only shows that his profit is not merely a profit but a means for survival.

While worldwide tensions, which occurred in the Middle East caused fluctuations in oil and fuel prices, it left street food vendors struggling to keep up. Recently, economic data shows that this adversity is not simply a narrative; it is measurable. According to a recent SunStar report (2026), inflation in the Philippines reached about 2.4 percent in early 2026. The energy-related costs, particularly housing, electricity, gas and other fuels, have just risen by about 3.5 percent (Philstar, 2026). These numbers speak for what street food vendors experienced firsthand: when fuel prices rise, small businesses are burdensome to manage.

This is where it begins: the idea of cost-push inflation stops being just a concept. It now becomes a tangible difficulty. The rise in fuel prices forces small businesses to decide whether to raise their prices as well or just accept lower earnings. Unlike large companies, where they can find ways to adjust or adapt to these changes, street food vendors have limited options only. This turned into a perpetual challenge to balance the purchasing power for the customers and the business owners’ survival.

The rise in fuel prices should not be viewed solely as an economic issue but as a pressing social issue that directly affects the lives of Filipino families. A certain increase in fuel is not simply an economic shift but a persistent challenge for every Filipino family in sustaining their daily lives. This brief conversation indicates that they quietly shape the harsh reality of small business owners who have sacrificed a lot and endured silently in the dark, highlighting the balance between survival and responsibility.