Tell it to SunStar: Student participation crucial in addressing education crisis

By the Student Alliance of the Philippines

Describing the best education system is simple, getting there is the difficult and crucial part — and students must have a seat at the table in discussing how to bridge the gaps in the education sector.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized the perennial problems that caused the education crisis during his 3rd State of the Nation Address, yesterday, including the massive lack of classrooms, low quality of education, and meager budget in education, among others.

Yet, absent in his speech are emerging issues of the Filipino students such as the decline in mental health, continued discrimination of members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and unsafe spaces for women students in campuses, among others.

These are struggles experienced day to day by the students, which make education unconducive for learning. Effective solutions to these issues can only be identified when students are integrated into education governance.

Students can bring crucial information and insight to education governance even in matters of budget, classrooms, and curriculum as we experience the education crisis firsthand on a daily basis. We know our struggles best and should be the ones to set the direction and prioritization of education reform.

We assert that Filipino students must have a seat on the table where education policies are discussed and crafted in order to achieve the reform we want. This can be done by integrating student representatives in decision-making bodies such as the Local School Boards (LSBs).

The education reform agenda of the Marcos Jr. administration will remain as empty promises without transparency, participation, and accountability mechanisms in education governance.

Simply mentioning targets is not enough; students need to know and need to be part of what is being done to achieve these goals.