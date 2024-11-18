Tell it to SunStar: Super Typhoon Pepito

As Super Typhoon Pepito wreaks havoc on communities still reeling from overlapping typhoons since October, Greenpeace urgently calls on the Philippine government to act decisively against the root causes of these escalating disasters and prioritize mechanisms to hold climate polluters accountable.

Filipinos’ lives are not expendable. Every typhoon that ravages our shores is a stark reminder that those who have done the least to cause climate change are the ones suffering the most. We stand with these communities in calling for justice and swift action from the government to ensure that fossil fuel companies destroying the climate are held accountable. It’s time to make climate polluters pay for the devastation they’ve caused.

Communities in Luzon and Visayas regions were advised by Pagasa to brace for storm surges, catastrophic winds, severe flooding, and seas reaching up to 14 meters high along exposed coasts. Pepito comes after six months of storms, typhoons and severe tropical cyclones, including Carina, Enteng, Julian, Leon, Kristine and Marce. These weather events alone have killed more than 250 people and inflicted damages exceeding P25 billion.

As Pepito’s impacts unfold, We urge immediate disaster response efforts alongside systemic changes to reduce our vulnerability to future climate disasters. We call on global leaders at the ongoing COP29 climate talks to prioritize the survival and dignity of climate-impacted communities, over profit and inaction.

Super Typhoon Pepito is not just a weather event—it is a direct consequence of decades of inaction by fossil fuel companies and the governments supporting them. The timing of these extreme weather events is a grim reminder for the global community.