Tell it to SunStar: Supporting Philippine Public Health Association Inc.’s mission

Public health is one of the cornerstones of the healthcare sector in the Philippines, encompassing a broad spectrum of services that reach every corner of the country. It is a field staffed by a diverse group of professionals, including administrators, doctors, nurses, midwives, medical technologists and barangay health workers (BHWs), who collectively form the face of public health in the Philippines.

Last month, the Philippine Public Health Association Inc. (PPHA) hosted its face-to-face convention in Manila, marking a significant event in the public health sector. One of the key highlights of the convention was the election of new officers for the 2024-2026 term. Marc Shane Adeva, a nurse by profession, was elected as the new president of the organization, garnering the highest number of votes.

What exactly is the PPHA? It is an association comprising public healthcare workers from various facilities across the country, including public hospitals, local government units (LGUs), and the Department of Health. Its members come from a wide array of professions, both medical and non-medical, including lawyers and administrative staff. The PPHA was established under Republic Act (RA) 7305, also known as the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers. This law ensures that public health workers are adequately compensated and receive the benefits they deserve for their essential roles.

Historically, the PPHA has been at the forefront of advocating for public health workers’ rights. In 2015, the association played a pivotal role in the court case GR. 207145, Gil G. Cawad et al. vs. Florencio Abad et al., successfully securing proper benefits for public healthcare workers. This landmark victory solidified the PPHA’s reputation as a steadfast advocate for public health and the rights of its workforce.

In his inaugural address, Adeva pledged to continue this legacy of advocacy. He emphasized the importance of including local government healthcare workers and other public health professionals in the association’s fold. Adeva also committed to addressing issues related to compensation and rights as outlined in RA 7305, ensuring that all public healthcare workers receive the recognition and benefits they deserve.

A prime example of dedicated public healthcare workers can be found at the barangay level, with BHWs and barangay nutrition scholars (BNS). Despite often working under challenging conditions with inadequate compensation, these individuals remain unwavering in their commitment to the welfare of Filipinos, embodying the essence of modern heroism.

The recent pandemic highlighted the critical role of public healthcare workers, who served as frontline warriors in the battle against Covid-19. Whether in isolation wards, barangay health centers, or remote mountainous areas, these workers demonstrated their unwavering dedication to public health, showcasing the spirit of true modern heroes.

Supporting the PPHA’s mission is vital to strengthening the public healthcare system. By extending our support to doctors, nurses, midwives and BHWs within our communities, we can empower them to continue their vital work for the health and well-being of all Filipinos. Let us unite in fostering a healthier Philippines!