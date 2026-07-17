Tell it to SunStar: Surviving the mind: How I found peace through Jesus Christ

By Janeth L. Lacostales, faculty at Department of Development Communication, Cebu Technological University-Barili Campus

While the Philippines today is trying to survive the political chaos, the threat of inflation and energy crisis, I, myself, have something to survive within me. It is something that medicines cannot thoroughly cure, although it may alleviate it. Even though I wasn’t medically diagnosed, symptoms that I see in me are the greatest proofs that I may really have it. There were several times when I deprive myself of sleep by just thinking about certain things and yes, even national issues greatly affect me nowadays. One particular thing is the threat to safety. With all the crimes happening everywhere and almost every day, there were really times when I couldn’t put myself to rest unless I have made sure that all our doors were locked. Not to mention having it all checked for two to three times before I go to bed. This is me. I tend to always do things repeatedly just to make sure that I am doing it right. My senses somehow tell me that I should get up and do it again or else, I wouldn’t feel assured. And just when I thought I’d get plenty of the night’s rest, I’d find myself waking up exhausted the next morning due to vivid dreams that feel true. This feeling of unrest and the need of a peaceful rest prompted me to search for the cure — if there is. I figured; I needed to survive with all the things going on in my mind. Then, just when all hopes seemed lost, I was pointed to Jesus Christ.

Now, please don’t get me wrong. I am not talking about religion; I am talking about a personal relationship with Jesus Christ himself. As an anxious and a pessimist person who always thinks about the worst, when I knew Christ, I realized that relationship with Him matters most. Why? Because when there are times that my mind tells me that I am alone, I do not have friends, or that I do not have anyone to rely on, I turn to Jesus. Now, I may sound crazy, but yeah, I speak to Jesus, literally. I know you’re laughing right now. Yes, I speak to Jesus in prayer, asking Him to give me comfort and assurance that whatever may happen to me now or in the future, He is here, right beside me. To be honest, this unseen God, makes me see things clearly. I am not saying that I am not having strange thoughts anymore, I still have it, once in a while, I cannot help it you know, but my relationship with Christ helped me regulate my emotions when triggers arise.

I know that you may say that I need to seek medical attention right away, please be assured that I am considering such idea as of this writing because chemical imbalance in the mind is also deemed as one of the reasons for anxiety and who knows if I have that or not. I believe I should also seek medical help but what I am trying to say to you here is that, when it seems that we are desperate for talks and assurance, even peace, and we couldn’t find anyone to talk to, Jesus is there. We do not need any internet connection in order to reach Him, we do not even need a prepaid sim balance in order to be able to raise our sentiments to Him, a simple word of prayer in our closet will do. We can cry to Him our biggest struggles, greatest fears, we can even tell Him our deepest secrets. The Bible says, He will listen to us and He won’t judge us. He will give us the wisdom that we need in order to survive.

Consequently, if you have symptoms that may be linked to anxiety or depression, I advise that you seek medical attention right away as doctors can give you a variety of options in order for you to cope up with such condition. And as you cope up, please do remember this: no anxiety, not even depression, can separate us from the love of God. When we are anxious, we can always trust that He is there. When we are depressed, we can always put our faith in Him. We can always cast all our cares upon Him because Jesus truly cares for us.