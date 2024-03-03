Tell it to SunStar: Suspend increase in PhilHealth premium rates

As the principal sponsor of the Universal Healthcare (UHC) law, I believe the premium rates in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), as set in the current law, were based on pre-pandemic figures, when things were better, and the situation has since changed.

So I support the proposal of Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa to temporarily suspend the increase in PhilHealth premium contributions until the amendment to the UHC law is passed.

Kung masu-suspend natin, I propose na ibalik muna natin sa 3.5 to 4 percent ang premium rates para makahinga po ang lahat.

In July 2022, we filed Senate Bill 160, which aims to introduce several reforms to the collection of PhilHealth premiums. And I’m hoping that the amendment to the UHC will be passed soon.

We humbly urge President Marcos to temporarily suspend the increase in PhilHealth premium rates as we await the amendments to the UHC law to be enacted.