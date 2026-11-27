By Herman M. Lagon

A taxi driver was annoyed about classes being suspended because of the heat index. With students staying home, he had fewer passengers and less money to bring home. But he asked something that made me think. Why send children home when their houses might be even hotter than their classrooms?

He had a point. Some classrooms are crowded and poorly ventilated. But think of a small house with a low metal roof, hardly any breeze, and one electric fan for everyone. At school, a child might have more space, drinking water, and teachers keeping an eye on things. At home, that same child might spend the afternoon sweating over a cellphone, if the family has one.

We assume children are safer at home. Often, yes. But the heat does not disappear just because classes are suspended.

In a face-to-face consultation survey conducted by one of our campuses, most parents preferred keeping their children in well-ventilated schools with electric fans, air-conditioning where available, and open spaces. It was a limited survey, but their concerns were familiar: hotter homes, little space for studying, and nobody around to supervise the children while parents were working.

Then comes the assurance that learning will continue online. Easy to say when three children share one cellphone, data is limited, and the signal keeps disappearing. Modular learning, on the other hand, brings its own problems: printing costs, piles of worksheets, and, sometimes, assignments answered by someone other than the student. Edcom 2 reported that only 37 percent of teachers had laptops and 17 percent of students had gadgets for online learning, based on 2024 DepEd data (Edcom 2, 2026a). On paper, learning continues. But how much are children actually learning?

There is also the cost of missed lessons. A September 2026 Edcom 2 policy note by Piosang, Yee and Chua, drawing on preliminary findings from more than 37,000 public elementary schools, estimated that each suspended school day was associated with about 1.4 days of lost reading progress. The study covered suspensions from various hazards, not just extreme heat, and did not establish that suspensions alone caused the losses. Still, with so many children already struggling to read, the findings are difficult to ignore.

Of course, extreme heat is dangerous. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are serious risks. A packed classroom without proper ventilation or drinking water can be unsafe. Teachers feel the heat, too. I doubt anyone learns much while feeling faint.

There must be something between holding regular classes and canceling them altogether. Perhaps some schools could start earlier, dismiss before the worst afternoon heat, or adjust activities and instructional hours. Not every arrangement will work everywhere, but surely some are worth trying.

There are practical problems, naturally. Earlier classes mean earlier travel. Parents have jobs. Teachers have families. Transportation and school expenses matter. But losing lessons again and again also has a price.

DepEd’s 2026 heat-response guidance allows adjustments, while Executive Order 130 provides for more localized suspension decisions. That seems sensible. A school with shade, drinking water, and good ventilation may be quite different from another school a few kilometers away.

Principals and teachers know which rooms become ovens by lunchtime, which fans barely turn, and which children walk far under the sun. Their observations matter. The heat index considers temperature and humidity, but actual exposure also depends on sunlight, airflow and building conditions. One municipal reading cannot tell us how hot every classroom or home really is.

Schools might also learn from their neighbors. No need for expensive benchmarking trips. A nearby principal may already have a workable schedule, better ventilation, or a practical way to keep children hydrated. Sometimes a good idea is just one conversation away.

What bothers me is how easily suspension becomes the answer before we have even asked what else might work. Announce no classes, shift online, and hope everything works out. Meanwhile, teachers have lessons to catch up on, parents rearrange their schedules, and children without internet fall behind. Some families lose income. Others spend more on mobile data and printing of learning materials.

There will certainly be days when suspending classes is the right decision. Some classrooms are simply unsafe, and some children are especially vulnerable to heat. No schedule adjustment can solve everything. I would not want a child getting sick just because someone insisted on completing the school calendar.

Still, that taxi driver’s question stays with me. He was worried about losing passengers, understandably. But he had stumbled upon something worth asking.

When we send children home because of dangerous heat, are we sure they will be safer there?

Or are some of them simply sweating somewhere else, with even less chance to learn?