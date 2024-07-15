Tell it to SunStar: Suspension of RPMS implementation

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) reiterated its call on the Department of Education (DepEd) field offices to issue directives to suspend the implementation of the Results-Based Performance Management System (RPMS) for the school year 2023-2024 and the submission of related documents, such as the Individual Performance Commitment and Review Form (IPCRF) and the Office Performance Commitment and Review Form. This appeal comes after the DepEd Central Office ignored teachers’ calls for a unified stance on the matter.

In a letter to all regional directors, I stated, “We are writing to you due to the DepEd Central Office’s continued silence regarding this matter, despite the two letters requesting clarification we sent on June 23 and July 4. We believe that the Central Office should promptly respond, as there is apparent confusion in the field due to conflicting claims and interpretations.”

Our request aligns with Executive Order (EO) 61, signed by President Marcos on June 3, which suspends the RPMS and the Performance-Based Incentive System in all government agencies. The order mandates the immediate suspension of all RPMS policies and designates 2023 as the transition year for the Performance-Based Bonus.

The varying instructions in each division exacerbate the confusion, which could have been easily resolved if DepEd had been prompt in responding to formal and even informal queries. Over the weekend, the TDC initiated communication with some regional directors and received at least five positive responses.

We want to express our gratitude to several regional directors and even schools division superintendents (SDSs) who have taken decisive action by instructing their respective areas of jurisdiction to halt the implementation of the RPMS,. We commended the actions of regional directors from Region 5, the National Capital Region, Region 7, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Region 12 and Region 9, as of Sunday, July 14.

Meanwhile, Manila SDS Dr. Rita Riddle had already issued a message instructing the school heads of Manila to defer the submission of the RPMS until clear guidelines were provided. This move was positively received by teachers and principals alike.

Since EO 61 is effective immediately, we adhere to the suspension of the RPMS in all government sectors, including the DepEd. “It is explicitly pointed out that while reviewing the system, all related activities shall be put on hold,” said Jim Lester Beleno, a Roxas High School teacher and spokesman for TDC Manila.

Beleno appealed to SDSs nationwide to follow Riddle’s example, to heed the teachers’ pleas, and to give clear instructions to suspend the implementation of the RPMS.

“This simple initiative, in the absence of an official statement from DepEd Central, would be a significant gesture for teachers, allowing them to enjoy the remainder of their short vacation,” Beleno added.

Support for the regional directors’ actions also came from school principals, according to Dr. Roland Dela Cruz, president of the National Association of Public Secondary School Heads, Inc. (NAPSSHI). “Deferring the RPMS implementation is a commendable decision by Director Andaya, as it allows teachers to better prepare for the upcoming school year and enjoy their vacation without being required to work on the IPCRF,” Dela Cruz said.

NAPSSHI represents the secondary school principals of public basic education, who frequently face conflicts with some teachers due to DepEd’s lack of clear guidelines.

“I believe in the President’s wisdom that this is for the greater good of our heroic teachers and thus should be implemented in their favor. But I hope that after the review under EO 61, the TWG will come up with a better performance rating system that will be easier to accomplish, realistic, and accurate, effectively measuring teachers’ skills and performance,” Dela Cruz explained.

In earlier statements, we proposed reverting to the more simplified Performance Appraisal System for Teachers as the measure of public school teachers’ performance.

This matter needs an immediate response, especially since teachers are already occupied with many tasks related to the National Learning Camp, enrollment period, Matatag Curriculum training, Brigada Eskwela, and other tasks related to the opening of the next school year.