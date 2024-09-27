Tell it to SunStar: Sustaining the blue economy

A hidden economy lives in the sparkling blue expanse of our oceans and seas—one that promises sustainable development but only if carefully, respectfully, and foresightedly fostered. Not only a buzzword, the blue economy—which consists of sustainable use of ocean resources for economic development, livelihoods, and the health of marine ecosystems—is also a vital framework for countries like the Philippines. Our archipelagic nation, which boasts 7,641 islands and the fifth longest 39,289-kilometer coastline in the world, leads in blue economic potential but faces significant obstacles, especially in the small-scale fisheries sector. Here, the aspirations of a sustainable future collide with the harsh reality of artisanal fishermen, the unsung heroes of our maritime industry.

Often disregarded in great economic debates, artisanal fishermen constitute the backbone of local fisheries and provide much of the seafood consumed locally. Navigating the complexity of changing marine conditions, declining fish stocks, and, lately, the economic upheavals brought on by the Covid-19 epidemic, their task is as difficult as it is essential. Discussed in a public forum on Sustainable Development, Social Equity, and Policy Towards a Blue Economy at the University of the Philippines Visayas last August 20 underlined the need to include these small-scale fishermen in the larger blue economy story.

“We cannot talk about sustainability if we do not talk about the blue economy,” UP Visayas’ Chancellor Clement Camposagrado said with great clarity. Given that the surface of the Earth is seventy percent maritime, this comment really speaks to me. For our country, this number is not only a statistic but also a lifeline where the blue economy might improve millions of livelihoods, especially in the small-scale fisheries industry. As Camposagrado underlined, though, sustainability cannot be attained by itself. It calls for a transdisciplinary approach that combines the humanities with social sciences and the hard sciences to generate more intellectual synergy.

Artisanal fishermen’s situation is as social as it is economic, closely linked with justice and equity. As Chancellor of UP Los Baños, Dr. Jose Camacho, Jr., emphasized during the meeting attended by members of the academe, local government, business, and the fish industry, the blue economy must address social fairness if it is to be truly viable. This implies ensuring that the advantages of the blue economy are shared fairly, reaching the small-scale fishermen who are often at the whim of environmental changes and shifting market dynamics. Without attending to these people’s social needs, the high sustainability standards will remain unreachable.

Indeed, artisanal fishermen’s circumstances during the pandemic provide a striking example of these difficulties. Research on the vulnerabilities of small-scale fishermen in Danajon Bank, presented by Dr. Jesrelljane Amper from Bohol Island State University during the 2023 National Science and Technology Week in Iloilo City, recently illuminated the pandemic’s “no-sail” policy, which destroyed their income and exposed the fragility of their livelihoods. Yet, it also showcased their adaptability and grit as they sought post-harvest processing and diversified their income sources to survive.

These ground-based tales remind us that technology and innovation alone cannot meet the promise of the blue economy. As Camposagrado correctly observed, “There is so much technical knowledge but less wisdom.” Born from the experiences of fishermen and the communities depending on them, this wisdom reveals the compass for sustainable growth. Though a recent idea, the blue economy must be anchored in the traditional knowledge of people who have lived and worked with the water for decades, if not centuries.

Not only is it a national but also a worldwide issue the sustainable management of the blue economy raises. Managing ocean resources is provided by international accords including the recently established High Seas Treaty and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Still, governance needs to be more cohesive, with distinct policies applied to the High Seas and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), especially in the West Philippine Sea area. Navigating these international waters will call for solid, innovative, and strong-willed regulations safeguarding our marine resources and guaranteeing small-scale fishers are not left behind in the rush toward blue development.

The blue economy has promise outside of conventional sectors like tourism and fishing. It covers newly developing industries, including biotechnology, renewable energy, and deep-sea mining. These fresh prospects, however, should be carefully considered since they balance environmental protection with economic development. The ocean is capable of controlling world temperatures and absorbing carbon dioxide and is a wonderful friend in the struggle against climate change. The blue economy has to be developed in line with the natural boundaries of the ocean since its potential is not infinite.

For our country, the blue economy presents potential as well as problems. The country’s great maritime resources provide a road for economic growth only provided they are appropriately handled and protected. This implies not only making technological and infrastructure investments but also investing in the people whose lives depend on the sea. It means ensuring small-scale fishers have the tools and protection they need to change with the times and that their opinions are heard in the halls of power, where choices regarding the blue economy are made.

As UP Chancellors Camposagrado and Camacho emphasized, the sustainability of the blue economy hinges on our ability to prioritize the long-term health of our oceans and the communities that depend on them over short-term financial gains. This necessitates a shift in perspective, where social equity is placed on equal footing with economic development, and where wisdom is valued as much as knowledge. The blue economy is not just about utilizing ocean resources; it’s about ensuring their preservation and availability for future generations, safeguarding their well-being and prosperity.