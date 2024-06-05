Tell it to SunStar: Taking down sexual content on X

Sexual content on X (formerly Twitter) should be taken down upon proper petition to the National Telecommunications Commission.

X and its owner Elon Musk may not be aware of the Philippines’ laws on cybercrime, sexually explicit content and OSAEC -- online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

This new policy of X that allows adult content is a clear and present danger to Filipino children and adults.

This policy makes it easier for all kinds of prostitutes and sex offenders to find customers, prey, and unwitting victims.

The implementers of the laws I cited should adjust and mount countermeasures to the policy of X and its effects.

Our law enforcers should also be on alert against the use of X for communication and transactions on illegal drugs, controlled substances, and other criminal activities.