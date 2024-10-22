Tell it to SunStar: Taking on the Senate probe on the war on drugs

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will give the “war against drugs” issue the “attention it deserves” as the Senate prepares to launch a probe into extrajudicial killings (EJK) linked to the anti-drug campaign.

The issue of illegal drugs and the efforts of the past and present administration to curb its proliferation is a matter of great importance to our people, especially among families who have been victims of the evils it has caused.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has already affirmed that the Blue Ribbon Committee has the exclusive authority to initiate hearings motu proprio or on its own initiative.

The Blue Ribbon Committee is primarily responsible for investigating allegations of corruption, misconduct and other irregularities involving public officials and government agencies.

Given the urgency of the matter, however, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice, will preside over the hearings due to my ongoing commitments at an energy summit.

Since I am currently attending a summit on Energy for the Energy Committee, which I also chair, it has been agreed that Senator Pimentel will preside over the hearings.

The investigation coincides with ongoing hearings in the House of Representatives on EJK, which have brought forth testimonies from victims’ families, law enforcement officials and human rights advocates.

With both chambers of Congress examining the issue, I am optimistic for constructive dialogue and solutions that can prevent further abuses in the future and reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to upholding justice and human rights.

The Blue Ribbon Committee will give it the attention it deserves.