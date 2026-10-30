Tell it to SunStar: Tale of 2 backward evil barrios in Barangay ‘Pinas

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, Asian Center, University of the Philippines Diliman

I am writing both as a concerned parent and as a responsible citizen. I would like to bring to the attention of the greater public the daily “Death March” being endured by the poor students of Barrio Parañaque every day from Monday to Friday.

This horrifying situation is the result of several factors:

First, many of our fellow jeepney drivers still have not recovered from the tragedy and devastation brought about by the pandemic.

Second, before they could fully get back on their feet, a series of continuing wars erupted across the globe: the ongoing war in Europe (the Ukraine-North Atlantic Treaty Organization proxy war against Russia), the genocide in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria carried out by Zionist forces, the war of aggression waged by American imperialists and Zionist forces against Iran and the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia together with its allies and mercenaries.

All of these affect the supply of oil, fuel and other energy resources, resources that we ourselves do not possess!

Third, because of these successive crises, setbacks, problems and continuing disasters, many of our jeepney drivers have stopped operating altogether. This means that the already limited number of jeepneys serving Barrio Parañaque has been reduced even further.

Fourth, added to the woes and struggle of our poor jeepney drivers is the utterly inhumane and ultra idiotic program of Barangay Pinas which is the so-called Public Transport Modernization Program.

Fifth, and by far the most infuriating and maddening reason for all, is the utterly incompetent, power-hungry and abusive Traffic and Parking Management Office of the even more infuriating Barrio Parañaque!

There are already too few jeepneys. Getting a ride is already difficult. The struggle is real. Indeed, commuting has already become a brutal struggle. Yet instead of helping, these bastard creatures only make the situation even worse!

Our struggling drivers are barely earning enough to survive, yet these so-called officials by truth and in fact are culprits and crooks -- continue to abuse them, extort them, throw their authority around, harass them and make their lives even harder.

Damn them all! Devils and servants of Satan!

The same is true regarding Barrio Valenzuela. Who could ever forget the shameful and outrageous treatment inflicted upon one of our fellow citizens in Barrio Valenzuela, who spent months being sent from office to office just to secure an ID required for a housing application?

A sexist, chauvinist and utterly foolish employee had the audacity to ask: “Why should he be entitled to the protections of the Solo Parent Act when he’s gay?”

Such a disgusting and backward comment is not merely offensive; it is a tragic reflection of the ignorance, prejudice and abuse that many ordinary citizens continue to endure from public officials who are supposed to serve them.

Welcome to Barangay Pinas! What a Shame!

Given what he went through, I cannot fault our fellow citizen for losing his temper. If anything, his reaction was milder than the injustice he suffered deserved.

The incompetent leadership of Barrio Valenzuela mirrors the incompetence seen in Barrio Parañaque. One tolerates abusive personnel instead of holding them accountable. The other rushes to defend subordinates instead of first listening to the grievances of the people.

Where is due process? Where is fairness? Where is justice?

We already know the answer.

Hence, I call upon our fellow citizens in both barrios: in 2028, let us reject these political dynasties at the ballot box. Let us remind these arrogant officials that sovereignty belongs not to them, but to the people they claim to serve.

As the French revolutionaries would say: We are the Republic!