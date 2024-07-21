Tell it to SunStar: Teaching, leading the need-supportive way

Fr. Joseph Haw, S.J., President of Xavier School and renowned advocate for need-supportive teaching, took center stage on the second day of the STEP 2024 Conference at Marist School Marikina. His talk resonated deeply, especially when juxtaposed with the global human resource platform Remote’s 2024 Global Life-Work Balance Index, where the country ranked a disappointing 59th out of 60 countries. This stark contrast underscored the urgent need for reform in our educational systems, particularly in how we support our educators.

Fr. Haw, who is incidentally my former boss in Ateneo de Iloilo, eloquently emphasized the principles of Self-Determination Theory (SDT), highlighting how autonomy, competence, and relatedness are crucial for both teachers and students. These elements are not just theoretical constructs but practical necessities for fostering an environment where educators and learners can thrive. He underscored that need-supportive teaching is not merely a pedagogical approach but a transformative practice that can significantly elevate educational standards.

As Fr. Haw noted during the panel discussion with educators Juanito Oliveria II, Christine Valencia, and Michel Guevara, professional development is the cornerstone of this transformation. Teachers with the right skills and confidence can harness the power of technology to create more engaging, effective, and practical lessons. However, this requires continuous training and support, not just one-off workshops. For instance, integrating AI tools like ChatGPT in classrooms can help personalize learning experiences, allowing students to grasp complex concepts at their own pace.

A key theme of Fr. Haw’s presentation was fostering a culture of innovation. This involves creating and nurturing systems that facilitate the efficient flow of new ideas. Schools must engage teachers, students, and families in educational transformation. A supportive culture ensures teachers feel valued and have the resources to experiment with and implement new teaching methods. For example, coding programs and educational apps can enable teachers to innovate lesson plans and enhance student engagement.

However, this innovation must be intentional. Technology should not be used for its own sake but to improve educational outcomes. Fr. Haw highlighted the importance of understanding the ‘why’ behind tech integration. AI tools like Cerebry, Grammarly, Quillbot, Desmos, Geogebra, Jamovi, Elicit, Quizlet, Khanmino, DALL-E, Gemini, and educational chatbots can help students learn more effectively if used discerningly. The key is integrating technology in a way that aids rather than distracts from the teaching process.

More importantly, the emphatic Fr. Haw also touched on the critical balance between empowerment and well-being. Educators were encouraged to focus on their physical, mental, and spiritual health to stay effective. This holistic approach recognizes that teacher health and morale are vital to the success of educational innovations. Schools that prioritize well-being through programs like mindfulness and stress management can keep teachers and administrators motivated and capable of using technology effectively.

The importance of modeling healthy and authentic behaviors in the workplace was also emphasized, as it creates a supportive environment where educators feel valued, trusted, and understood. An emphatic human resource system that actively supports staff well-being is crucial in fostering a positive and productive work environment. Additionally, having a strong school culture and embracing a clear school identity fosters a sense of belonging and purpose, further enhancing the overall effectiveness of the educational community.

Cybersecurity, often overlooked, is another significant issue as education increasingly relies on digital tools. The STEP Conference highlighted the importance of strong cybersecurity policies and practical data protection methods. Schools, being prime targets for cyberattacks, must promote a security mindset. Best practices include data protection and risk education for students and staff. Raising awareness and proactively preparing for threats can help schools protect their digital spaces.

Connection, teamwork, and knowledge sharing were other crucial aspects of Fr. Haw’s talk. Teachers working together, maintaining learning commons, and sharing expertise and concerns can advance educational technology. Community growth and improvement come from openly discussing successes, ideas, concerns, and challenges. This collaborative approach spreads and adopts best practices, improving educational outcomes. Some schools have created online platforms where teachers can share lesson plans and resources, fostering a community of practice that continually evolves and improves.

The Global Life-Work Balance Index report stated above paints a grim picture of work-life balance, particularly affecting educators at home. Despite our world-renowned sense of resilience, we rank near the bottom, highlighting excessive workload, limited paid leave, and low wages. This reality makes Fr. Haw’s advocacy for need-supportive teaching is even more pertinent. The demanding nature of teaching and school administration, compounded by poor work-life balance, underscores the need for systemic changes to better support educators.

One poignant story shared by Fr. Haw was about a teacher who, despite being highly qualified, felt overwhelmed by the demands of integrating new technology into her classroom. With the proper support and encouragement from her school leadership, she gradually gained confidence and saw significant improvements in her students’ engagement and learning outcomes. This anecdote illustrates the transformative power of need-supportive teaching and the critical role of supportive leadership.

As we look towards the future, the insights from the STEP 2024 Conference and Fr. Haw’s presentation provide a clear roadmap for integrating technology in education. This journey requires empowering educators through continuous professional development, creating supportive and innovative environments, using technology intentionally, prioritizing well-being, addressing cybersecurity, and fostering collaboration.

By embracing these principles, we can transform our educational landscape, ensuring that technology is a powerful tool for enhancing education. This commitment promises to create a more vibrant, interactive, and impactful educational experience for every student and teacher. It is about keeping up with technological advancements and creating an environment where educators and learners can thrive, feel valued, and achieve their fullest potential.

The call to action is clear: we must support our educators, integrate technology thoughtfully, and prioritize well-being to elevate educational standards. Only then can we see significant improvements in not just academic achievement but also in the overall work-life balance of our educators. The path forward is challenging, but with leaders like Fr. Haw and the collective effort of our educational community, meaningful change that advocates autonomy, competence, and relatedness is within reach.