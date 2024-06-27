Tell it to Sunstar: ‘Thank you for your courage and grace, Sen. Leila

Sa wakas, dumating na ang araw na pinakahihintay natin. Ngayon, masasabi na natin: Tunay nang malaya si Leila de Lima!

The dismissal of all drug charges against her affirms what we have always known: that all these malicious allegations were baseless and false. Sabi nga: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Today, that justice begins to bloom—and we keep faith that it will bear the truth, not just for Sen. Leila, but for the thousands of our fellow Filipinos who suffered under the cruel hand of impunity.

Thank you for your courage and grace, Sen. Leila. Salamat dahil hindi ka nagpatinag, at sa kabila ng panahon at kalayaan na inagaw nila sa’yo, patuloy kang naniniwala na karapatan ng bawat Pilipino ang isang lipunan na patas, malaya, at may dignidad.

I pray that this new beginning will be filled with the peace and happiness you truly deserve, as we continue to fight for a better and more just nation