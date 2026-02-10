Tell it to SunStar: The 14th-month pay debate

By Herman M. Lagon

There was a time when the idea of a 14th-month pay did not sound radical to me at all. It sounded practical. At Ateneo de Iloilo, where I once worked, it was something we quietly campaigned for, discussed in hallways, justified in meetings and eventually enjoyed. It came midyear, modest in scale but generous in timing, landing when tuition bills arrived, notebooks needed replacing and household budgets were at their thinnest. It was not framed as charity. It was treated as recognition. Looking back, that experience shapes how I read today’s headlines about a proposed 14th-month pay for private-sector workers. I do not read it as fantasy. I read it as possibility — tempered by memory, economics and a deep suspicion of policies that sound good but age badly.

That is why the proposal filed by Tito Sotto III deserves more than instant applause or reflexive mockery. On paper, the logic is simple. The 13th-month pay, institutionalized under Presidential Decree 851 in 1976, was born in a very different Philippines — one where prices were lower, families were smaller and expectations of state support were modest. Nearly five decades later, workers face a cost of living that rises faster than wages, while education, housing, healthcare and transport quietly eat into every payslip. To say that the 13th-month pay is no longer enough is not populist rhetoric. It is arithmetic.

From a worker’s point of view, an additional month’s pay for private institutions feels like oxygen. It means fewer loans before June enrollment. It means less panic by December. It means choosing groceries without mental math that ends in guilt. Public employees already receive midyear and yearend bonuses. For private-sector workers — especially teachers, service staff, rank-and-file employees — the proposal reads like overdue parity. In that sense, the idea of a 14th-month pay feels less like a bonus and more like a question of dignity.

But dignity, in policy, must survive contact with reality. The public reaction tells us something important: Filipinos are not arguing about whether workers deserve more. They are arguing about who carries the cost. Large corporations, banks, multinational firms and highly profitable institutions already provide various forms of extra compensation. For them, a mandated 14th-month pay may simply formalize what exists. For micro, small and medium enterprises — the sari-sari suppliers, small schools, family-run clinics, neighborhood factories — it is a different story. Many already stretch to comply with the 13th-month pay. Another mandatory payout, without support, risks layoffs, reduced hiring, higher prices, or quiet closures. None of those outcomes help workers in the long run.

This tension is not theoretical. Labor economists have long noted that wage-side interventions, when isolated from productivity, price control and tax reform, often rebound onto workers through inflation or job loss (Mata, 2025; Velasco, 2025). A 14th-month pay, if treated as a standalone fix, risks becoming exactly that kind of rebound. What workers gain in December may be taken back in January through higher prices or thinner payrolls. That does not make the proposal wrong. It makes it incomplete.

What made my Ateneo de Iloilo-SMCS experience work was context. The institution could afford it. The payment was planned, not improvised. The administration found it reasonable. It was strategized and integrated into budgeting, not treated as a political trophy. That distinction matters. When benefits emerge from sustained dialogue and financial honesty, they build trust. When they are announced in press releases without equally strong safeguards, they invite cynicism. This is why many Filipinos today worry that the proposal might become another election-season promise — loud in campaign months, forgotten in committee, or diluted into exemptions so broad that only a few feel its impact.

To be fair, the current bill does attempt nuance. It includes exemptions for distressed companies, nonprofits with major income declines and employers already providing equivalent benefits. That is a good start. But exemptions alone do not solve the deeper problem: the state once again asking employers to absorb social protection without sharing the burden. A more durable approach would involve tax relief for compliant businesses, government co-sharing for MSMEs and making the 13th- and 14th-month pays tax-free to maximize take-home value. International experience suggests that wage support works best when governments shoulder part of the cost, especially during inflationary periods (ILO, 2023).

There is also a real risk that this becomes a distraction. Some labor leaders have already warned: the 14th-month pay should not become a substitute for a wage that actually matches the cost of living. A bonus is welcome, but it cannot carry a family for 12 months. A worker cannot stretch December money across January tuition, February rent and March hospital bills. If lawmakers use this proposal to dodge tougher problems — provincial wage disparities, weak collective bargaining, or price hikes that cancel every gain — then the policy becomes a bright headline with little healing underneath.

At the same time, rejecting the idea outright is also too easy. Mockery does not refine policy; pressure does. Good proposals improve when people demand better mechanics and fairer guardrails. A 14th-month pay is worth pursuing, but it must be built responsibly: clear employer categories, transparent exemptions, serious enforcement and a role for government so smaller businesses are not crushed in the process. Most of all, it should be presented honestly — not as a magic fix, but as one piece of a longer effort to make work pay in real life, not just on paper.

So here is the question that matters. Do we keep treating extra pay like a gift that depends on goodwill, or do we shape it into a stable expression of how we value labor? A 14th month pay can relieve pressure, or it can trigger more pressure elsewhere. The difference will come from design, patience, and sincerity—those unglamorous things that determine whether policy actually holds.