Tell it to SunStar: The air we breathe is killing us

By Shienny Mae C. Malones, a political science student at the University of Cebu-Main Campus

We can’t keep ignoring the air we breathe in Metro Cebu.

It’s not just pollution. It’s climate change. And it’s all of our problem.

Take a deep breath.

How did that feel? If you’re somewhere in Metro Cebu right now, there’s a very real chance that the air you just inhaled contained pollutants at levels that environmental health experts classify as dangerous. Not inconvenient. Not unpleasant. Dangerous. The kind of air that strains young lungs, weakens aging hearts, and quietly chips away at the health of everyone breathing it.

Metro Cebu is one of the most vibrant, most alive places in the Philippines. It’s loud, it’s busy, it’s full of people hustling and building and dreaming. But right now, the very air above this city is working against us and we are not talking about it nearly enough.

Air quality in Metro Cebu has reached unhealthy levels. That is not an exaggeration or a scare tactic, it is what the data says. And when you pair that with the growing reality of climate change, hotter temperatures, longer dry seasons, and stagnant air that traps pollution close to the ground, what you get is a city quietly suffocating while everyone is too busy to notice.

This Is everyone’s problem. This is not just a government problem. It is not just an industry problem. Our local government units need to enforce emissions standards for real, not just on paper. Industries need to stop treating the air as a free dumping ground. And we everyday citizens need to look at ourselves too. The backyard trash fires, the unnecessary car trips, the shrug we give when we see a jeepney blowing black smoke. Every small habit adds up. And when millions of people share the same bad habits, they stop being small.

Climate change is no longer a distant warning. It is right here, turning up the heat and making our already dirty air even harder to breathe. We did not create this crisis overnight, and we will not fix it overnight either. But doing nothing is a choice too and it is the worst one we can make.

Think about the people in your life who are most affected by this. The lolo who wheezes through the dry season. The toddler who keeps getting sent home from school with a cough. The vendor on the sidewalk who spends eight hours a day breathing in traffic fumes just to put food on the table. These are not statistics. These are our people. And they deserve better.

Metro Cebu deserves better air. Its children deserve to grow up breathing safely. Its people deserve a city that fights for them and a community that fights for itself. The question is not whether we can do something about this. The question is whether we care enough to start.

The air we breathe does not belong to one person, one company, or one office. It belongs to all of us. And so does the responsibility to protect it.

Cebu has never been a city that backs down from a challenge. This one is real, it is urgent and it is ours to face together.