Tell it to SunStar: The ‘appointed son of God’s’ woes

If you look at what’s currently going in Davao City, you’d think the end of the world is right around the corner.

But it’s not. Far from it, in fact.

Pastor Quiboloy may have a lot of followers, but they only account for a small fraction of the city’s total population.

The fugitive, self-appointed “son of God” may have to come up with a miracle to prove he is above the laws of man. Otherwise, he’ll just have to give himself up and defend himself in court. If he is who he says he is, then he has nothing to worry about.