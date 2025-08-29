Tell it to SunStar: The Beautiful sound of Cebu: How guitars made history

CEBU is not just a beautiful island in the Philippines. It is also known as the home of world-class guitars. The story of guitar-making in Cebu started many years ago. It began when the Spaniards came to the Philippines and brought Christianity. Cebu was the first village that was Christianized, and that was the beginning of many changes in the island — including the start of guitar-making.

Long ago, Spanish friars came to Cebu and used guitars in their worship. These guitars were brought from Mexico. But after some time, the guitars needed to be fixed. Instead of waiting for new guitars to come from Mexico, the friars had another idea. They asked the local people from Opon village in Mactan, Cebu, to repair and make guitars. The people of Opon were skilled with their hands. They followed the friars’ request, and that was how the guitar industry in Cebu was born.

The Oponanons were very good at their work. They used native wood and simple tools. But they were patient, creative and hardworking. Soon, their guitars were not just for church use — people began to buy them for music and fun. Making guitars became a family business in Opon. Two families became well-known pioneers in this craft: the Alegre family and the Malingin family. Until now, these family names are still famous in the guitar industry of Cebu.

As the years passed, the guitars of Cebu became better and better. Tourists and musicians from all over the world began to notice them. Cebu guitars are known for their beautiful design, strong quality and sweet sound. Today, many local and international visitors go to Cebu not just for the beaches, but also to buy handcrafted guitars.

Opon remains the heart of guitar-making in Cebu. Along the roads, there are guitar shops that show different styles and sizes — from small ukuleles to large classical guitars. Some are simple and some are decorated with shells and carvings. Most are made by hand, with love and care by the makers.

Guitar-making is more than just a job in Cebu. It is part of its culture, history and identity. It is a story of how a simple request from Spanish friars grew into a proud tradition that continues until today.

The sound of Cebu is not only in the waves of the sea or the songs of the birds — it is also in the strings of a Cebuano guitar, a sound that tells a story of faith, talent and passion.