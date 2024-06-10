Tell it to SunStar: The bright, dark side of China

I have read the letter of Madame Zhang Zhen carefully and would like to respond.

Every coin has two sides. Madame Zhang Zhen has informed us in detail about one side from her viewpoint, now let’s look at the other side.

But first a brief look at Zhou Enlai. Zhou Enlai was China’s first premier minister from Oct. 1, 1949. During the Cultural Revolution he played a key role in exercising restraints on the extremists and a stabilizing factor during that chaotic period. In the early 1970s, Zhou sought to restore Deng Xiaoping and former moderate leaders to positions in power. That was over 50 years ago and has nothing to do with today’s situation in China.

The current president of China Xi Jinping is a completely different figure.

President since 2013, Xi lifted the presidential term limit 2018, allowing him to hold office for life and is developing more and more to a second Mao Zedong and dictator.

So, let’s look at the bright side of China first:

China is for the United States the first so-called peer economy of our modern times. The People’s Republic of China already has a larger economy than the US in terms of purchasing power parity. It has the larger industrial base, 200 time the shipbuilding capacity, and produces half the world steel. The Chinese are putting enormous energy into space, for communication and control of operations. To become first a regional hegemon and ultimately a world power.

By 2049, Xi Jinping wants to make China the most powerful, richest and most advanced country in the world (Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University in London in his book “The political thought of Xi Jinping”).

Now, let’s look to the darker side:

1. China is a strong ally of Russia in its unlawful war against Ukraine and is now Russia’s strongest trading partner. China supplies military material to support Russia and at the same time profits from cheap Russian gas and oil.

2. China is openly claiming to take over Taiwan, even by military force and is disrespecting the people’s desire to live in a free and liberal democracy. The people of Taiwan have fought for democracy in recent decades and are put off by the “One country-two systems” model in Hong Kong. The agreement after the takeover of Hong Kong to leave the status quo of Hong Kong unchanged for the next 50 years, was broken by China after only 25 years. Nobody in Hong Kong dares to demonstrate anymore.

3. If as stated by Madame Zhang Zhen the principle of Zhou Enlai: “Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” is still valid and not a lip service, then it would be a dignified gesture of neighborly friendship on the part of China to accept the permanent Court of Arbitration issued in July 2016 and ruled that China’s claim of historic rights to resources within its so called nine-dash line had NO basis in law.

“Freedom is always, and exclusively, freedom for the one who thinks differently,” said Rosa Luxemburg.

This kind of freedom does not exist in China. As a substitute for freedom, China makes a promise to its citizens: those who follow the doctrine of the Communist Party have the opportunity to achieve personal prosperity.

There is no other choice!