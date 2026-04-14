Tell it to SunStar: The ‘broke boy’ debate: Who truly deserves a seat at the table?

By Frank Dale Alegado Booc, a political science student at the University Of Cebu-Main Campus

When asked whether “broke boys” deserve a seat at a woman’s table, the answer is not simply yes or no. It depends on the kind of man we are talking about—because being “broke” is not just about money but about mindset, values, and direction in life.

In my opinion, “broke boys” can be divided into two categories, and when we talk about them, we have to recognize that they fall into very different groups.

The first is a man who may not yet have financial stability but is actively working toward it. He has goals, he has discipline, and he is willing to put in the effort to improve his situation. He does not make excuses — he makes plans. He understands responsibility and is emotionally aware, not only of himself but also of the people around him. This kind of man may lack money now, but he carries something more important: purpose and determination. His situation is temporary because he is doing something about it.

The second type is very different. This is a man who remains “broke” because of his choices and habits. He lacks motivation, avoids responsibility, and depends on others instead of building something for himself. He has no clear direction, no long-term plans, and no urgency to grow. In this case, being “broke” is not a phase — it is a reflection of his mindset. And without change, that situation is likely to remain the same.

This is why women today are becoming more mindful about who they allow into their lives. A relationship is not just about feelings — it is also about partnership, growth, and future stability. Choosing someone without vision or responsibility can lead to long-term struggles, not just emotionally, but also financially and mentally.

Women carry significant roles in relationships and families. They may nurture children, support their partners, and help build a home. Because of this, they have every right to set standards for the kind of partner they want. Wanting someone who is capable, responsible, and financially aware is not being materialistic — it is being realistic.

It is also important to challenge the label often placed on women as “gold diggers.” Wanting stability and security does not mean chasing wealth — it means valuing a future that is safe, balanced, and sustainable. There is a clear difference between choosing someone for their money and choosing someone who is prepared to build a life.

In the end, the question is not whether “broke boys” deserve a seat at the table. The better question is: What kind of person are they when they sit down? Because a seat is not about financial status alone — it is about effort, responsibility, and the willingness to grow into something better.

In the end, the question is not whether “broke boys” deserve a seat at the table. The better question is: what kind of person are they when they sit down? Because a seat is not about financial status alone — it is about effort, responsibility, and the willingness to grow into something better.