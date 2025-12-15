Tell it to SunStar: The changing face of Filipino nationalism

By Dale Mykho Baylon

Filipino nationalism has always evolved. It has changed through time, a product or response to the country’s history and to what challenges each generation had to face. From the colonial times up to the present digital age, nationalism has appeared in varied forms. Appreciation of these changes shows how Filipinos have grown as a people and how our identity continually develops.

In Spanish colonization, nationalism revolved around aspirations for freedom and equality. Through the exposition of abuses and resistance for independence, great Filipino leaders such as Jose Rizal, Andres Bonifacio and Emilio Aguinaldo had been able to unite the people. This early form of nationalism was highly driven by bravery and sacrifice aimed at creating a nation free from abuse and oppression.

When the Americans and Japanese took control, Filipino nationalism changed again. Filipinos fought for self-government, better education and the preservation of Filipino culture. Although new influences entered the country, the desire for independence remained strong. Nationalism at this time combined the idea of adapting to the foreign systems and fighting to preserve the Filipino identity. After the Philippines attained independence in 1946, nationalism shifted towards the rebuilding of the country. Filipinos worked to improve industries, develop the economy and strengthen the nation as one. During martial law, nationalism was a fight for democracy; it was now when many Filipinos stood against dictatorship and believed in human rights. This became a powerful symbol later on of modern Filipino unity, which is the People Power Revolution.

Filipino nationalism continues to evolve in the 21st century, wherein technology and globalization greatly affect people’s lives. Social media is now an easier way to share one’s culture and national pride. With millions of Filipinos living abroad, nationalism is no longer confined to physical borders but also includes the experiences and contributions of Filipinos around the world.

Cultural pride has also become stronger these past years. Many Filipinos have supported local products, celebrated Filipino food and appreciated homegrown music, films and art. This type of nationalism aims to uplift Filipino talent and embrace the uniqueness of our language, traditions and creativity. It shows us that nationalism is not just about politics; it is also about valuing who we are. Today’s nationalism has also become issue-based.

Filipinos express nationalism by talking about important issues such as corruption, protection of the environment, and the West Philippine Sea. Young people, in particular, make use of their voices online in order to fight misinformation and foster good governance.

This kind of nationalism values awareness, responsibility, and active citizenship. Ultimately, the changing face of Filipino nationalism speaks to the world that surrounds us. Perhaps the way we express nationalism has changed from how it was in former times, but the same core prevails: love for country and the desire to help it progress and grow.

As the Philippines continues to go through new challenges every day, nationalism will be further molded and will continuously shape a stronger and more united Filipino identity.