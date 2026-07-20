Tell it to SunStar: The Constitution must win

By Giel Eduard Acot Orillosa

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is no longer just about one person. It is now a test of the country’s justice system, its democratic institutions and the strength of the 1987 Constitution. Long after the verdict is announced, Filipinos will remember not only who won or lost, but whether the process was fair.

At the start of the trial, both sides spoke about the Constitution. The House prosecutors said public officials must always be accountable because public office is a public trust. The defense answered that impeachment must never become a political weapon used to destroy opponents.

Both statements can be true.

A democracy needs accountability. It also needs due process. These two principles do not compete with each other — they protect each other. Without accountability, power can be abused. Without due process, justice becomes revenge. This is why the impeachment trial must never become political entertainment. The Senate is not a campaign stage. It is an impeachment court. The decision must be based on facts, evidence and the law — not on public opinion, social media trends, or political pressure.

The burden belongs to the prosecution. It must prove every serious accusation with strong and believable evidence. Public anger cannot replace proof. Rumors cannot replace facts.

The defense also has an important role. Vice President Duterte has every right to defend herself. But due process should never become an excuse to avoid honest questions. The best defense is one supported by evidence, transparency and the Constitution — not by claims of political persecution alone.

The greatest responsibility now rests with the senator-judges. They are no longer acting as politicians. They are judges. Their oath requires them to be fair, independent and faithful to the Constitution. Their loyalty should not belong to any political party, friend, or ally. It should belong only to justice.

History will remember not only their final vote but also how they reached it. The Filipino people also have a duty. Supporters of Vice President Duterte should not reject every accusation before hearing the evidence. Her critics should not celebrate a conviction before the trial is finished. Justice cannot survive if people decide the outcome before the court does.

The country also needs less anger and more respect. Political differences should never become hatred. Lies, insults and disinformation only weaken democracy. Strong democracies are built on honest debate, respect for facts and trust in the rule of law. In the end, this impeachment trial is bigger than any politician.

If the prosecution proves its case, accountability must prevail. If it fails to prove its allegations, acquittal must follow. Either result should come from evidence, not emotion; from the Constitution, not politics. That is the real victory the nation should seek.

Because when the Constitution wins, every Filipino wins. But when politics defeats justice, the entire nation loses.