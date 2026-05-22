Tell it to SunStar: The cost of living, the cost of dignity

By Divina E. Avila, a political science student at the University of Cebu-Main Campus

In the Philippines today, the rising cost of living is not just about money — it is about people’s dignity. As prices go up, many Filipinos find it harder to live a decent life. Instead of feeling stable, they are now just trying to survive each day.

Inflation is often shown as numbers and reports, but these do not show the real situation. Behind those numbers are families with little food, unpaid bills, and constant worry. The true effect of rising prices is not just about money it also affects people’s sense of security and self-worth.

Another problem is that not everyone is affected the same way. Some people can still live comfortably, but many others are struggling more than ever. This shows a bigger issue in society there is a growing gap between the rich and the poor. It raises an important question: how can a country improve if many of its people are left behind?

Dignity means being able to live properly and provide for your family without fear. But for many Filipinos, this is slowly being taken away. Even if they work hard, it still feels like it is not enough to keep up with rising costs.

This is why inflation is a serious issue that needs attention. It is not something that should be ignored. The government must take action and focus on helping ordinary people, not just improving the economy on paper. A country cannot truly succeed if its people are suffering.

The cost of living keeps increasing, but we must ask: what are we losing because of it? If it takes away people’s dignity, then it is simply too high a price to pay.