Tell it to SunStar: The dark chapter that we can’t afford to ignore

The demand to revisit this sinister period in our history becomes more pressing as we commemorate martial law’s 52nd anniversary. “Never again, never forget” echoes loudly, reminding us not only of the terrible persecution of the past but also of the terrifying reality that history may repeat itself should we be negligent. It is a call to action for the present and next generation to protect against the forces of misinformation, deception, traditional politics, and social injustices passed down from those who lived through the atrocities of dictatorship.

Beginning with the declaration of Batas Militar days after it was signed on Sept. 21, 1972, the Marcos dictatorship was marked by then unheard-of violations of human rights, economic catastrophe, organized cronyism, political repression and corruption of democratic structures. More than 70,000 Filipinos were imprisoned, 34,000 tortured and 3,240 killed. These numbers reflect lives ripped apart by tyranny and violence, not only figures on a page. Among those lost were political activists, students (a generation of future leaders), religious workers, and ordinary people — many of whom are still missing today — their families left in continuous uncertainty.

The rule touched every part of the country. From the arbitrary detention of my half-brother over a minor grievance in a local basketball match to the corruption that bankrupted Panay Railways and displaced thousands of Ilonggos, the abuses of martial law were not far-off events; they were personal, real and terrible.

Still, despite these terrible facts, we now find ourselves confronting a dangerous comeback of historical distortions. With many of them back in power, there is a deliberate attempt to present the martial law era as a “golden age” of peace and wealth, erasing the suffering of innumerable Filipinos and distorting the truth for political advantage. This story has gained momentum, particularly among younger generations who did not live through the era and are exposed to historical denialism and social media disinformation campaigns.

One can easily fall into the trap of forgetting. The victims of the regime get older today, and their stories are lost from public awareness. But we have to keep speaking out precisely for this reason. To forget is to dishonor those who gave their careers, safety, freedom, and, in many cases, their lives to spare future generations from suffering as they did. Remembering is a kind of resistance against the injustices that still exist now, not only a means of honoring the past.

Many martial law survivors still fight for acknowledgment and justice even if the government fell in 1986. Though for many, the trauma remains an open wound, Republic Act 10368, passed in 2013, sought to pay 11,103 acknowledged victims of human rights abuses compensation. Film documentaries like “11,103” tell the tales of torture, rape, and murder that were part of the Marcos government’s merciless campaign to quell opposition, providing a visceral reminder of these scars.

The simplicity of the stories of survivors — those told in “11,103” — is striking. They highlight the raw humanity underlying the statistics—the resiliency of people who went through horrific events and the need to ensure their stories never fade. These reels -- including Maynila sa Kuko ng Liwanag, Sakada, Manila by Night, Sister Stella L., A Dangerous Life, Eskapo, Katips, Ako si Ninoy, Edjop, Oras de Peligro, Liway, Batas Militar, Dekada 70, Citizen Jake and Barber’s Tales -- are effective tools of education and historical archives, waking professors and students to the reality of martial law.

Preserving this memory becomes increasingly critical as the years pass. We must counter the flood of false information meant to sanitize the past. We must fight the attraction of despotic, cronyistic, nepotistic, demagogic, and plutocratic politics, which promises fast fixes for ingrained social problems but only more suffering in return. This is a fight for the future of our democracy, not merely for the past.

The fact that martial law remains a hot political debate is not an accident. The generation of today finds itself at a crossroads quite similar to those of their forebears. Many worry about a slide back into authoritarianism, with how things happened in the immediate past and present administrations. Though in a fast globalizing environment, the stakes are higher than ever, the political tensions, economic crises, and problems of governance we face today reflect past challenges.

This generation has to absorb the lessons from martial law, like the way they absorb the lessons of the most recent national elections. It has to reject the myth of the strongman leader and support the democratic values battled for by the thousands of people marching on the streets during the 1986 People Power Revolution. This generation has to be intentional in its battle against corruption, false information, and gutter politics undermining the pillars of our country.

The return of martial law or anything resembling it remains in the shadows, but it underscores the importance of vigilance, critical thinking, and active engagement in the socio-political process. It calls on us to work together and hold our leaders accountable for upholding justice, human rights, and equality while rejecting false narratives and distortions of the past.

Martial law left behind a complex legacy marked by both suffering and hope. It is a poignant reminder that there is always a glimmer of light, even in the darkest times. We owe it to those who came before us and those who will come after to honor their sacrifices by striving for a future where justice and truth prevail.