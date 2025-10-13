Tell it to SunStar: The day Cebu fell—but did not break

By Yvonne Ree B. Maderal

University of Cebu Main

Political Science student

Last Sept. 30, 2025, at 9:59 p.m., a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Cebu, with its epicenter 17 kilometers northeast of Bogo City. The tremor was shallow — only about five kilometers deep — which exacerbated the shaking and damage.

At least 74 people were confirmed dead, and more than 140 were injured as recorded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Bogo City and the municipality of San Remigio suffered significant structural damage, where walls and ceilings collapsed, roads cracked, and heritage churches partially fell. The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan reportedly lost 70 to 80 percent of its structure.

Hospitals were overwhelmed with excessive injured cases. Medical facilities in Bogo City struggled to accommodate the injured amid continuous aftershocks. Over 9,000 aftershocks were recorded, further complicating rescue and recovery operations.

Though destruction was evident, something else was clear: the people of Cebu did not and will not abandon each other. The local governments, non-governmental organizations, civic groups, barangays, and even ordinary citizens mobilized quickly. No amount or effort is ever too little to be donated. Even a single peso can do so much when given collectively. Everyone extended their help. Even cities outside Cebu extended relief aid, like Cotabato and Davao.

The northern part suffered great loss and it was heartbreaking to watch the news of those deceased and their families, especially those children who lost their parents. However, the title and identity of Cebu as the “Queen City of the South” was obviously not just built for commerce or tourism — it is strengthened by how Cebuanos respond in adversity and are even willing to accept help from outside

its territory.

Only 10 days later, on Oct. 10, 2025, Davao was struck by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake. Some of their buildings were reported to be damaged, and even prompted tsunami warnings. This time, even though Cebu has not yet recovered fully, it has extended help to Davao as well. This calamity not only shook the fears and the grounds of the Cebuanos, but it also shook the benevolence within us. It was our humble exhibition that generosity and kindness in Cebu are alive and stronger than

any quake.

This proved one thing: regardless of how hard the earth shakes, the humanity in Cebu will remain sturdy.