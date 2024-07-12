Tell it to SunStar: The DepEd secretary we need

It is not Sen. Sonny Angara’s impressive educational attainment, wealth of experience and other “qualifications” as the new Secretary of Education that are being put in question, but rather his being a politician (notably) and his being widely seen as “unprincipled,” besides being indifferent in critical public issues of national concern, e.g. corruption, injustices, criminalities, Pogo, dirty politics, bloated budget, red-tagging, “fake news,” to name a few.

I see Angara as a humble, quiet, amiable, handsome, good man. My opposition to his appointment is not personal in any way just as every opinion I have (good or bad) about anyone in and outside the government was and is never personal.

Senator Sonny has done a lot, but a lot for what?

By the way, if I may ask: Is President Bongbong Marcos’ number one qualification in appointing a secretary of education a physical feature? He first appointed a beautiful girl in the person of Vice President Sara Duterte. Now it’s a boy, an equally good-looking man. If that’s the case, then I am vouching for Alden Richards or Piolo Pascual or Catriona Gray. Shoo-in!

We need an education secretary (and officials) who can stand for the truth and stand up to anything and everything bad, i.e., China in its intrusions, bullying and belligerence in the West Philippine Sea. He must be one who can be himself as a righteously principled educator, engaged and fervent amidst controversies involving good and evil in government and society -- especially those that affect the molding, guiding and future of our young people. He must be a protector and developer of innocent minds. He learns from history and is himself could become history for the coming generations to read and emulate.

A politician may/can be appointed to some other Cabinet positions, but not (strictly) as head of the education (and health) department, more so at this point in time, for a number of good, valid reasons.

Quick example: The students and schools may be used for political and election purposes, not to mention the many other purposes to suit (irresistibly) the whims and caprices of the powers that be (being a political ally), and the persecution and red-tagging of schools, idealistic students and members of the academe. Alas, all to the detriment of the whole country -- mentally, morally, spiritually and economically -- present and future.

Horses are one dimensional in their views and direction. It is understandable that they wear blinkers to prevent them from seeing what’s around and what goes around for travel focus purposes to serve their masters, but not government officials, the media and our people. Back on track. You are not a horse.