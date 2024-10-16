Tell it to SunStar: The detractors of the West

It should be the natural task of all liberal democracies to combat anti-Semitism. Because it is fight against dictatorship and terrorism.

The world is heading towards a new conflict: The liberal democracies against dictatorships in Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, just to name few. And once again, Jews are the first victims on whom the complex hatred is vented.

After the civilization-break of the Holocaust, the solemn vow of “never again” is only true thanks to the “Israel Defense Forces.” The re-establishment of the state of Israel was not only the result of decades of Zionist militancy but also the decision of the international community (United Nations) in 1948 that the Jews have a place were they are safe from the plaque of ant-Semitism.

Nazi barbarism, the Shoah, was a break of civilization that still shocks until today -- but lead to the foundation of the state of Israel when it was established in 1948. To this day, The “never again” slogan is passed down from generation to generation in Israel. And those who ensure that “never again” will happen are the soldiers of Israeli army.

The barbarism on Oct. 7, 2023 of the Iran-backed terrorist gang Hamas, which brought unspeakable suffering to the Jewish people, was in the same spirit as Nazi Germany. But what is even more frightening and depressing is the global echo of the detractors of the West of this barbarism.

According to the historian Niall Ferguson, the icon of education, the American Ivy League universities, have fallen into the hands of radical Leftists and Islamist agitators. Radical Leftists and Islamist give strategic and tactical advise against Jews.

They want you to believe that nonsense that Israelis are “colonialists,” but the truth is that Israel’s creation was an act of decolonization against British rule in Palestine and the Jewish relationship with the land is centuries old. But the way universities have taught history in the last decade has become radical anti-Semitism. The Holocaust is hardly taught anymore.

What the universities have never taught instead is the fact that Israel is the only liberal democracy in Middle East.

For instance, it is absolutely possible to criticize B. Netanyahu. Israelis do that all the time. This is democracy! But it is impossible to criticize Hamas in Gaza. And that is the big difference!

It is the Hamas and its mastermind Iran who have brought misery to the Palestinian people because they don’t want a peaceful or two-state solution. All they want is the total extinction of Israel.

The Palestinians had their chance but they wasted it. They were offered a viable Palestinian state in the Oslo negotiations.

And they turned it down and handed the power over to Hamas.

And that’s where we are now.