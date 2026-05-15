Tell it to SunStar: The downsides of trimester

By Renester P. Suralta

To maximize learning time, consider creating longer teaching periods, reducing interruptions, and better managing extreme weather conditions. The Department of Education (DepEd) is implementing a trimester system for public schools starting this June School Year 2026–2027.

The school year will be divided into three academic terms, with each term lasting roughly 54 to 61 days of instruction. The terms are generally scheduled to run from June to September, September to December, and January to March.

While this system offers certain advantages, it also presents several downsides that can impact students, educators, and the overall learning experience.

One of the primary drawbacks of the trimester system is the intensified academic pressure on students. With shorter terms, subjects are condensed, requiring students to absorb and master material more quickly than in four-quarter systems. This accelerated pace can lead to increased stress and a reduction in time for reflection or in-depth understanding. Students may struggle to keep up, which can result in diminished academic performance or burnout.

The trimester system’s compressed schedule often leaves little room for students to fully absorb complex concepts or engage deeply with the material. Unlike the traditional system, which typically allows for a more gradual learning curve, trimesters demand rapid comprehension and application. This can be particularly challenging in subjects that require cumulative knowledge or extensive practice, such as mathematics, sciences, or languages.

Teachers must adapt lesson plans and teaching strategies to fit the shorter terms, which can be demanding and time-consuming. The need to cover the curriculum quickly might also affect the quality of instruction and the ability to provide individualized support to students.

Further, the shorter term length may force teachers to condense lessons and reduce the depth of content covered. Important topics might be skimmed over or omitted entirely to fit the curriculum into the limited time, affecting students’ thorough understanding of subjects.

The trimester system’s fast pace can also limit opportunities for extracurricular involvement, internships, or research projects. With less downtime between terms, students might find it harder to commit to activities that require sustained engagement. This can reduce holistic development and practical experience, which are critical components of higher education.

The trimester system can complicate course sequencing and prerequisite fulfillment. For example, in Senior High School, if a required course is only offered in a specific semester, students may have limited opportunities to take it, which can delay graduation or restrict course choice.

Missing even a few days during a trimester can have a greater impact on a student’s learning since the material is covered rapidly. This can make it harder for students to catch up and maintain consistent progress.

While the trimester system offers certain scheduling advantages, its drawbacks in the high school curriculum — such as accelerated pacing, increased stress, and scheduling complexities — can negatively affect student learning and well-being. The department considering or using the trimester system should have carefully weighed these challenges, conducted a pilot study and implemented support measures to help students and teachers adapt effectively.