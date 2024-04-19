Tell it to SunStar: The Duterte-China deal

Now that former President Rodrigo Duterte has finally admitted on entering a secret deal with China, it is imperative that Congress hear House Resolution 1216 that we have filed as early as last year.

We must know all that there is to this unpatriotic deal, and the ones responsible should be held accountable. Baka naibenta na pala ni Duterte ang West Philippine Sea ay di pa natin alam.

The recent revelations regarding the secret deal between former President Rodrigo Duterte and China concerning the West Philippine Sea have sparked concerns among various sectors, including lawmakers and the public.

Transparency and accountability in matters of national interest and sovereignty are important. We demand full disclosure of the details of this secret agreement. The Filipino people have the right to know what compromises were made and what implications these have on our country’s territorial integrity.

The secrecy surrounding the agreement and the potential impact on national sovereignty raise serious questions that need immediate answers.

We urge the House of Representatives to prioritize the investigation and shed light on the circumstances surrounding the Duterte-Xi deal.

We call on our fellow lawmakers to swiftly address this issue and ensure that the interests of the Filipino people are protected. It is crucial that we uphold our sovereignty and hold those accountable for any actions that may compromise it.